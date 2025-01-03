Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 11:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

P&R Measurement Showcases AI-Empowered Solutions at CES 2025

03 gennaio 2025 | 11.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Transforming the Future of Flexible Manufacturing

P&R Measurement will showcase AI-empowered precision solutions and interactive technologies at CES 2025, driving innovation in intelligent measurement and control industry and redefining user experiences.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Measurement, a leader in precision measurement and control solutions, will unveil its transformative systems and interactive technologies infused with AI solution at CES 2025, held January 7–10 in Las Vegas. Aligned with CES's theme "Dive In," the company will debut revolutionary products that merge AI innovation with engineering excellence, driving the transformation of intelligent manufacturing.

Aligned with the AI & AI Agent Strategy, P&R Measurement will present its enhanced brand vision, "Empowering everyone to be an innovator," by showcasing the AOB (Automated Operation Business) and AEB (Automated Engineering Business) series. These AI-empowered solutions represent a leap forward in precision engineering, setting new benchmarks for intelligence and efficiency while opening new opportunities in industrial applications.

A highlight of the exhibit will be PRIME, P&R Measurement's AI Agent that translates natural language into engineering language, empowering seamless communication between natural language and engineering equipment. Other featured technologies include flexible manufacturing solutions powered by A2TP, sensory testing with A2S Lab, and digital intelligence concepts designed with Smart Lab, pushing the boundaries of automation and innovation.

The company will also introduce interactive, user-focused products, such as Roborista, an AI coffee-making application offering barista-quality coffee via simple conversations, and PingPong, an interactive table tennis system that simulates lifelike gameplay using robotics and machine learning.

As part of its GD3 (Global Distributed Design and Delivery) Strategy, the company is revolutionizing the business model by leveraging global resources, ensuring seamless integration of its AI-empowered solutions into diverse markets and industries worldwide.

Visit P&R Measurement at CES 2025 (Booth #41068, LVCC South Hall 3, Upper Level) to experience these innovations firsthand and explore how the company is shaping the future of intelligent manufacturing.

For more information, visit the P&R Measurement website athttps://prmeasure.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn at:https://www.linkedin.com/company/99343696/admin/page-posts/published/

Follow us on X at:https://x.com/prmeasure

Follow us on Facebook at:https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568656886685

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589399/image_5032890_11027787.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pr-measurement-showcases-ai-empowered-solutions-at-ces-2025-302341786.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN87782 en US ICT AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at P&R Measurement Showcases AI Empowered Solutions at Transforming the Future Future
Vedi anche
News to go
Smart working, tra i 30enni lo sceglie di più chi non ha figli
News to go
Cecilia Sala dal carcere: "Dormo per terra, tolti anche gli occhiali"
News to go
Saldi al via in Val d'Aosta: dal 4 gennaio in tutta Italia
News to go
Stop a gas russo verso l'Europa, cosa sta succedendo
News to go
Christmas Blues, cos'è la 'depressione' natalizia
News to go
Weekend lunghi, 2025 generoso: ecco tutti i ponti
Tony Effe, l'altro Capodanno di Roma: il video riassunto del concerto sold out - Guarda
Isola Christmas, ecco dove è già arrivato il 2025
News to go
Dalle lenticchie all’intimo rosso, riti scaramantici di Capodanno
News to go
Cenone di Capodanno, quanto mi costi
News to go
Cecilia Sala incarcerata in Iran, fiato sospeso per le sorti della giornalista
News to go
Natale, spesi 2,8 miliardi a tavola


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza