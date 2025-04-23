Packsize to Acquire Sparck Technologies from Standard Investment, Expanding Global Leadership in Automated Packaging Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY and AMSTERDAM, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announces the company's completed agreement to acquire Sparck Technologies, a European-based manufacturer of high- throughput, fit-to-size, automated packaging solutions.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Packsize's growth strategy and strengthens its position as a global leader in the automated packaging industry. By combining Packsize's innovative technology and service model with Sparck's best-in-class box last and lid and tray solutions, the company will now provide the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of solutions to meet evolving customer needs.

"Sparck has long been recognized for its innovation, reliability, and strong commitment to sustainability—values that align perfectly with our own," said David Lockwood, CEO of Packsize. "Together, our complementary technologies create a more complete product offering for our customers. This acquisition brings us one step closer to realizing our mission of Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet® by accelerating our ability to deliver more sustainable, right- sized packaging solutions to customers around the world."

"Bringing Sparck into the Packsize team is a strategic move that expands what we can offer our customers—especially in high-volume, high-efficiency environments," said Brian Reinhart, Chief Revenue Officer at Packsize. "Sparck's box last and lid and tray solutions allow us to solve a broader range of packaging challenges. This isn't just about growth—it's about delivering smarter, more sustainable automation at scale."

Sparck Technologies, headquartered in Drachten, Netherlands, is best known for its advanced CVP Impack and CVP Everest systems—automated solutions that optimize throughput and reduce waste by creating fit-to-size boxes at scale. "This acquisition is a perfect match," said Kees Oosting, CEO of Sparck. "It allows us to bring more value to our customers faster and at a greater scale than either company could achieve alone."

Standard Investment has worked closely with Sparck to execute a successful transformation of the activities in Drachten. Originally part of French-listed multinational Quadient, Standard Investment segmented Sparck to become a standalone company in 2021.

Herbert Schilperoord, Partner at Standard Investment, said: "We are very proud of what the Sparck team has achieved with the involvement of Standard Investment, pivoting the organization to a cutting-edge technology leader in the fit-to-size packaging area. We're confident that together, Packsize and Sparck will continue a strong growth trajectory, delivering fit-to-size technology to global tier 1 customers."

About Packsize®Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader throughout North America and Europe. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands, accelerating the path to a more sustainable future by delivering Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet®. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

About Sparck TechnologiesSparck Technologies is a global tech company based in the Netherlands that designs and manufactures cutting-edge automated packaging systems. Its solutions create fit-to-size boxes at high speeds, reducing labor costs, packaging waste, and shipping volume for some of the world's leading e-commerce and fulfillment companies.

About Standard InvestmentAmsterdam-founded Standard Investment is a North-Western Europe-focused investment firm with offices in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Brussels, dedicated to "hands-on" investment in the mid-market. Founded in 2004, the firm operates with a philosophy of direct involvement with the companies in which it participates. Standard Investment has, among others, participations in Riedel, Aweta, Plast1, Burger King Netherlands and Verwater. With a team of 20 investment professionals, it manages a portfolio of 23 companies, spread over 5 countries with over 5,000 employees and a cumulative turnover above EUR 1.4 billion.

