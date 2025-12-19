PAN GLOBAL STEP-OUT DRILLING EXTENDS LA ROMANA DEPOSIT AT ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQB: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

VANCOUVER, BC , Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce positive results for six step-out drillholes at the La Romana target ("La Romana"), in the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. These drillholes targeted extensions of the mineralization for inclusion in a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. A total of 192 drillholes totalling 38,734 meters have been drilled to date at the La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit.

Drill highlights

"The La Romana mineralized trend shows excellent continuity extending over 1.7km east-west. The latest drill results extend the higher-grade copper-tin mineralization down-dip, confirming that it remains open to the north and northwest. Copper mineralization identified in the hanging wall and footwall of the main mineralization body could potentially be captured in a conceptual open pit. Additional step out drilling planned for 2026 is expected to further extend the strike of La Romana mineralized trend," said Tim Moody, President and CEO.

The Company is progressing with the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Escacena Project and will announce the results upon completion.

Key results:

Table 1 – Selected Drill Results from La Romana (LRD187 to LRD192); intervals are downhole lengths; all holes approx. true thickness

Drillhole From To Interval CuEq1 Cu Sn Ag Pb Zn m m m % % % g/t ppm ppm LRD187 104.00 107.00 3.00 0.44 0.41 0.01 1.2 16 89 including 106.00 107.00 1.00 1.14 1.09 0.02 2.2 41 143 and 142.00 147.00 5.00 0.20 0.18 0.01 <0.5 4 52 LRD188 40.0 43.0 3.00 0.25 0.24 <0.01 1.3 24 71 and 89.0 94.0 5.00 0.28 0.26 0.01 0.5 2 26 and 147.0 150.0 3.00 0.47 0.33 0.05 0.8 5 58 and 164.0 180.0 16.00 0.26 0.03 0.08 <0.5 6 60 including 172.0 180.0 8.00 0.34 0.05 0.11 <0.5 7 59 and 188.0 189.55 1.55 0.18 0.15 0.01 <0.5 1 77 LRD189 39 43 4 0.30 0.29 <0.01 1.2 25 25 and 56 58 2 0.47 0.45 <0.01 2.2 192 248 and 86 88 2 1.63 1.55 0.01 11.2 98 613 and 98 99 1 0.38 0.36 0.01 1.4 36 109 and 185 190 5 1.46 1.01 0.16 4.5 318 932 including 189 190 1 3.02 2.47 0.19 9.2 162 620 LRD190 155 170 15 0.18 0.15 0.01 0.5 16 83 LRD191 34 35 1 0.35 0.31 <0.01 6.4 573 1300 and 122 128 6 1.31 1.26 0.01 2.3 16 108 including 127 128 1 4.77 4.63 0.03 9.6 39 217 and 171 177 6 0.41 0.31 0.04 0.4 13 56 LRD192 68 72 4 0.86 0.83 <0.01 2.9 23 106 including 68 72 3 1.06 1.03 <0.01 3.6 27 105 and 214 222 8 0.31 0.27 0.01 1.6 145 434 and 220 222 2 0.34 0.32 0.00 1.8 87 432 and 249 270 21 0.25 0.17 0.03 2.2 248 690 including 249 253 4 0.56 0.34 0.07 4.6 556 1261 including 268 269 1 1.22 1.10 0.04 3.9 210 577

1 Copper Equivalent = CuEq. CuEq is calculated using Cu, Sn, and Ag grades. Metallurgical recoveries include 86% for Cu, 68% for Sn and 56% for Ag, based on preliminary studies performed by Wardell Armstrong International and MinePro. The CuEq calculation uses US$8,693/tonne Cu, US$ 29,069/tonne Sn and US$23.72/oz Ag, corresponding to the three-year monthly price averages to July 2023. The effective formula is [CuEq %] = [Cu %] + 2.6440 * [Sn %] + 0.0057 * [Ag ppm]

Table 2 –Drillhole Collar Information (Total 1,525.20m)

Hole ID Easting2 Northing2 Azimuth (º) Dip (º) Length (m) LRD187 735722 4152959 180 -55 220.70 LRD188 735515 4153031 180 -55 189.55 LRD189 736394 4152863 180 -66 283.70 LRD190 736136 4152852 180 -60 293.20 LRD191 735822 4152926 210 -70 220.50 LRD192 736666 4152851 180 -55 317.55

2 Coordinate system: UTM29N ERTS89

About the Escacena Project and Escacena South areas

The Escacena Project and recently added Escacena South area comprises a large, contiguous mineral rights land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The area has been expanded from 5,760-hectares to more than 10,000-hectares with the award of the Flores, Rosario and Girasoles mineral rights in September 2025. Pan Global has also submitted four additional Investigation Permit applications covering 3,888-hectares (Inmaculada, Santa Isabel, Santa Micaela I and Santa Micaela II) that will further increase the mineral rights holdings in the Iberian Pyrite Belt to more than 13,900-hectares. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes (Grupo México) is commencing a new underground mine development beneath the former Los Frailes open-pit mine. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit, the Cañada Honda copper-gold discovery, and a number of other prospective targets.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt mine trend in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

To learn more about Pan Global Resources, please visit the Company's Curation Connect showcase and explore AI-generated responses to your enquiries at https://app.curationconnect.com/company/Pan-Global-Resources-44037?utm_source=pg_mediareleases

Qualified Persons

Álvaro Merino, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Merino holds a BSc in Geology, is a Mining Technical Engineer, and a registered member of the European Federation of Geologists (EFG), with the EuroGeol designation. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

Sampling details and ‍QA/QC

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Multi‑element analysis was undertaken using a four‑acid digest with ICP‑AES finish (method ME‑ICP61). Over‑grade base metal results were assayed using a four‑acid digest with ICP‑AES (method OG‑62). Tin (Sn) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with ICP‑MS finish (method MS85), which provides a total digestion of resistant mineral phases.

www.panglobalresources.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

