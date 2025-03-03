Pegatron 5G with Industrial Partners Optimizes Private Networks at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegatron 5G joins Mobile World Congress to showcase end-to-end 5G O-RAN products including RedCap Dongle and Camera, Low Latency 5G Enterprise Network, Layer-2 PDU transport over 5G network, Network-in-Radio, PR1450 O-RU, DU, CU, and OSS including SMO, RIC, xApps, and rApps.

"I am very pleased to bring a leading set of 5G network features and devices to optimize industrial and enterprise private network requirements with Qualcomm Technologies, Radisys, VIAVI and HMS," said CY Feng, General Manager, Business Group of Communication Products, Pegatron.

RedCap

Pegatron 5G demonstrated live RedCap end-to-end network utilizing the Snapdragon® X35 Modem-RF System-enabled 5G "Muscat" Camera and "MD200" 5G Dongle.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Pegatron on their successful demonstration," said Gautam Sheoran, VP and GM of the Wireless Broadband and Communications at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The introduction of these devices at a more affordable price point signifies a pivotal step in making advanced 5G capabilities more accessible while delivering high value to the market."

Low Latency Communications

Pegatron 5G demonstrated live Low Latency 5G network over ORAN network topology coworking with VIAVI. Pegatron 5G uses optimization features such as the "Themis" scheduler developed by Pegatron 5G, Frame structure optimization, TTI Merging, lowSE MCS, Lower k1 and k2 optimized in coordination with Radisys. Pegatron 5G is able to show significant reduction in latency and decrease in latency jitter.

"Together with our industry partners Radisys (L2 stack), Metanoia (ORAN PR1450 Radio SOC), and VIAVI (Test Equipment solutions), Pegatron 5G is able to focus on enterprise networks to meet industrial needs for low latency applications," said David Hoelscher, VP & Chief Product Officer, Pegatron 5G.

"Low latency industrial networks have demanding specifications that require in-depth testing of both functionality and performance. VIAVI is pleased to be working closely with Pegatron to deploy 5G test systems that reduce their time to market and deliver high quality solutions," said Stephen Hire, VP Solutions and Services.

Layer 2 PDU

Pegatron 5G demonstrated live Layer 2 PDU over 5G showing wireless 5G transport of PROFINET Industrial Ethernet protocol using HMS Networks Anybus Communicator.

"This will improve the efficiency and flexibility of traditional factories to become Industry 4.0-Wireless," said Henrik Arleving, Product Manager Anybus Wireless at HMS Networks.

This industry first requires a strong collaboration between multiple partners. Pegatron 5G RAN, Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FSM200 Platform for Small Cells, and Core Network optimizations from Radisys, as well as Industrial Ethernet expertise from industry leaders such as HMS Networks.

Network-in-Radio

Pegatron 5G demonstrated PNW-2400, Network-in-Radio, combining Pegatron 5G PS2400 Integrated Small Cell Radio chassis and computing platform with Radisys optimized 5G core. By utilizing the Dragonwing FSM200 Platform, the Pegatron PNW-2400 addresses challenging power, cost and size requirements for private 5G network deployments. The PNW-2400/ PS-2400 radio is designed with high computing power NXP LX2160A 16-core NPU, which enables all Radio and 5GC functionality in one enclosure. With light weight deployment options and LEO satellite connection, the PNW-2400 Network-in-Radio can be easily transported and deployed to isolated regions.

"Radisys is pleased to partner with Pegatron 5G to enhance the PNW-2400 with our 5G Connect RAN and low footprint embedded 5G Core software, enabling universal connectivity optimized for maritime, disaster relief, and emergency communications in extreme conditions," said Munish Chhabra, Head of Mobility Software and Services Business, Radisys.

Pegatron 5G announces full suite of 5G ORAN products.

About Pegatron 5G

Pegatron 5G provides of end-to-end solutions, include 5G radios, servers, networking, edge computing and management solutions for private networks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631670/Pegatron_5G_showcasing_enterprise_solutions_at_MWC_2025__Hall_5_5A82.jpg