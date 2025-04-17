circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Sabato 19 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 13:31
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

PHBS Think Tank Releases Q1 2025 Macroeconomic Report

17 aprile 2025 | 05.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Stable Real Estate Recovery and Steady Growth in the New Economy

SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PHBS Think Tank at Peking University HSBC Business School released its Macroeconomic Analysis Report for the First Quarter of 2025, highlighting a strong start to the year for the Chinese economy. In January and February, production exceeded expectations, and the cumulative trade surplus reached a historical high for the period. However, consumption and investment grew at a slower pace.

The report outlines four key macroeconomic trends from the first quarter:

Looking ahead to the first half of 2025, GDP growth is projected to reach 5.0%. Export pressure may intensify in Q2 2025, and current policies may not be strong enough to significantly boost consumption. The real estate market is expected to continue its steady recovery, while manufacturers will likely expand their use of automation and smart technologies to reduce costs.

The report offers several policy recommendations: strengthen support for enterprises expanding globally through vertical specialization; boost the effectiveness of fiscal policies to stimulate consumption; ensure this year's land reserve special bond issuance reaches at least 700 billion yuan; and accelerate fiscal and tax reforms to address structural unemployment driven by technological change.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phbs-think-tank-releases-q1-2025-macroeconomic-report-302431164.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Senato ha approvato ddl prestazioni sanitarie
News to go
Vacanze di Pasqua, quali sono le mete preferite dagli italiani
News to go
Papa Francesco a Regina Coeli dai detenuti per il Giovedì Santo
News to go
Bonus giovani e donne, firmati i decreti attuativi
News to go
Meloni negli Usa da Trump, il programma
Meloni atterrata a Washington, l'arrivo alla Joint Base Andrews - Video
News to go
Inflazione, Istat: a marzo sale all'1,9%
News to go
Mattarella operato ieri sera per impianto pacemaker. Quirinale: "Condizioni stabili"
News to go
Nucleare in Italia, Salvini: "Unico modo per abbassare costi energia"
News to go
Allerta maltempo in 10 regioni
Achille Lauro, Piazza di Spagna canta per il lancio di 'Comuni Mortali' - Video
News to go
Vini, quali sono i più amati dagli italiani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza