Mercoledì 05 Marzo 2025
Polyshine Solar Unveils New Generation of Lightweight Flexible PV Modules at 18th Italian International Renewable Energy Exhibition 2025

05 marzo 2025 | 16.05
RIMINI, Italy, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, 2025, at the opening of 18th Italian International Renewable Energy Exhibition (KEY ENERGY), Polyshine Solar captivated global attention with its revolutionary lightweight flexible photovoltaic modules. Designed to redefine rooftop solar adoption worldwide, the product combines ultra-lightweight engineering, easy installation, and a 25-year performance guarantee, empowering households and businesses to utilize clean energy.

Key Innovations

Product Lineup

Driving the Energy TransitionPolyshine Solar represents not just a product but a paradigm shift. By simplifying solar installation to "stick-and-generate" ease, it democratizes access to renewable energy. At the exhibition, the company received over 2,000 inquiries, underscoring its transformative potential. Moving forward, Polyshine Solar plans global deployment of its systems, turning underutilized rooftops into clean energy assets and empowering every building owner to contribute to sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634469/Visitors_explore_Polyshine_Solar_booth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634470/Visitors_explore_Polyshine_Solar_booth_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyshine-solar-unveils-new-generation-of-lightweight-flexible-pv-modules-at-18th-italian-international-renewable-energy-exhibition-2025-302393279.html

