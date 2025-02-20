Power Digitalization: Uzbekistan's First Digital Substation Successfully Completed

Zafarabad 220kV Digital Substation in Jizzakh Province Delivered by Shanghai Electric, Marking a Significant Milestone in Its Commitment to Enhance Power Infrastructure and Promoting Digital Transformation in the Energy Sector

ZAFARABAD, Uzbekistan, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zafarabad 220kV Digital Substation, Uzbekistan's first digital substation built by Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727), has been successfully completed and commissioned. Located in Jizzakh Province, the state-of-the-art substation covers approximately 75,000 square meters and is expected to significantly enhance the power supply in eastern Uzbekistan.

For more than two decades, Uzbekistan has struggled with ongoing shortages of natural gas and electricity, forcing a significant portion of its population to depend on traditional stoves and improvised heating methods to endure the severe winter months. Upon completion, the Zafarabad Digital Substation will play a key role in strengthening the region's electrical grid and improving energy distribution in Uzbekistan. With a capacity of 400 megawatts, the new facility will effectively double the power supply to the Jizzakh region, ensuring the stability of electricity delivery to nearby industrial enterprises and residential areas.

Advanced Technology for Optimal Performance

The substation features two 250 MVA auto-transformers, developed and manufactured by Shanghai Electric, which will step down the voltage from the 220kV level of the higher power grid to 110kV for local distribution. This will provide reliable, high-quality electricity to the Jizzakh province, meeting the growing demand for power in this rapidly developing region.

A key innovation in the Zafarabad project is the implementation of a fully digitalized system, which will greatly enhance the efficiency and safety of substation operations. The substation is equipped with advanced monitoring and data acquisition systems that reduce the need for on-site maintenance personnel and improve operational safety. In the event of an emergency, the system's real-time monitoring capabilities can quickly locate faults and adjust the power load to prevent disruptions.

A Testament to Shanghai Electric's Capabilities

Shanghai Electric was granted the turnkey project by the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan in October 2021. As Uzbekistan's first digital substation, the Shanghai Electric project team overcame numerous challenges, including collaboration across multiple parties, language barriers, and technical debugging. The team not only optimized project configurations but also provided thorough training. During construction, they coordinated efforts between Chinese and Uzbek teams, ensuring the timely completion of the project's main infrastructure while achieving a remarkable three years of accident-free operations.

