PROUD Launches its Second InterContinental Branded Residences in Thailand, Redefining Luxury Living on Phuket’s Kamala Beach

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited (PROUD) announces the launch of The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort, a prestigious development with an investment exceeding THB 2.5 billion (around $77 million USD). This is the company's second Branded Residences project in Thailand under the globally renowned InterContinental brand, introducing a transformative concept of residential living themed 'Live Beyond Boundaries in Paradise' on the coveted beachfront of Kamala Beach, Phuket. Residents will enjoy a seamless lifestyle integrated with the InterContinental Phuket Resort, backed by a Two Michelin Keys award. The ultra-exclusive development comprises only 111 units, offering exclusive privileges and full access to premium amenities in Phuket's premier 'Millionaire's Mile' location.

For over 20 years, IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) and PROUD's management team have fostered a strong partnership, delivering successful hotel developments and residential projects under various global brands. PROUD's first InterContinental branded residences, the InterContinental Residences Hua Hin, achieved remarkable market success and set a new benchmark for luxury living in the region, contributing to the increase in average property prices in Hua Hin.

PROUD continue this success with the launch of The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort — a prestigious development with an investment exceeding THB 2.5 billion (around $77 million USD) that redefines luxury living on Kamala Beach, Phuket. The development is completed with services from InterContinental Phuket Resort, the only InterContinental property in the world to receive the prestigious Two Michelin Keys award.

Mr. Pasu Liptapanlop, Director of PROUD, said "Drawing upon our extensive experience and proven success in developing world-class luxury real estate projects across Bangkok and Hua Hin, PROUD is now ready to expand our residential development into Phuket province, a world-class destination regarded as one of Asia's most highly sought-after luxury real estate city."

ProudputhLiptapanlop Proud Real Estate

Ms. ProudputhLiptapanlop, Director of PROUD, added "The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort has been designed under the concept of 'Live Beyond Boundaries in Paradise'. This ultra-exclusive residential development comprises only 111 units, situated in Phuket's renowned ' Millionaire Mile '—a prestigious enclave celebrated for its natural beauty and affluent lifestyle. Nestled within this 'Hidden Gem' of the island, residents enjoy serene surroundings alongside convenient access to essential lifestyle amenities."

The project features architectural design inspired by the concept of a "Far East Paradise", conveying heavenly beauty that creates a unified narrative from the adjacent resort to its new residential development. This is achieved through artful incorporation of distinctive Sino-European and Peranakan cultural influences throughout its design. The residences offer spacious layouts with generously sized balconies, available in configurations ranging from 58-square-metre one-bedroom units to expansive 425-square-metre five-bedroom penthouses. Each unit is delivered fully furnished with premium furniture, with prices starting at 15 million baht.

In addition, every aspect of the residence has been carefully designed to enhance quality of life and relaxation. Common areas feature advanced technologies such as Hydro Massage, Aqua Symphony, and Technogym Fitness. The design seamlessly integrates nature, allowing residents to experience it from every area. This is complemented by sustainability elements including solar panel installations and waste and water management systems. It is also preparing for global Fitwel Certification — an accreditation for buildings that promote occupant wellness, a key philosophy that sets PROUD's residential developments apart.

Residents can also enjoy access to a range of services and facilities, including 24/7 concierge support, as well as resident-only pools, entertainment, and function spaces. Additionally, they benefit from easy access to the Micheline recognised restaurants, spa, and yacht services available through the adjacent InterContinental Phuket Resort. Other perks include IHG One Rewards membership status benefits for selected customers, and PROUD privileges curated to enhance the residents' lifestyle.

Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort and President of Phuket Hotels Association, added "Our resort has evolved beyond being solely a place of leisure to become a world-class luxury destination, addressing the needs of discerning travelers seeking a diverse range of luxury lifestyle experiences. In addition to elegantly appointed accommodations and comprehensive facilities, guests are provided with exceptional opportunities such as dining at award-winning restaurants, savouring sunset views with signature beverages at our beachfront bar, and rejuvenating both body and mind through holistic treatments at Sati Spa. Each element is thoughtfully integrated to deliver a memorable and distinctive experience, embodying true luxury and the authentic lifestyle of Phuket, which we can now extend to the residents."

Mr. Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Vice President of the Tourism Council of Thailand and President of Phuket, Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation, added "Kamala has established itself as one of Phuket's most comprehensive and luxurious lifestyle destinations. Not only will the development of luxury hotel services and the emergence of The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort perfectly reflect the area's transformation into the 'Millionaire Mile', but there are also many sustainable development plans for the surrounding Kamala area from both government and private sectors that will enhance convenience and completeness whilst maintaining the charm and exclusivity that keeps Kamala Beach luxurious and desirable forever."

For those interested in owning a residence at The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort, appointments to view the project can be made at the sales office located at InterContinental Phuket Resort. For additional information, please contact 02-0268999 or visit https://www.proudrealestate.co.th/theresidencesphuket/

Legal disclaimer: Kamala Ascend Company Limited, being the current owner and developer of the The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort, is solely responsible for the development, marketing and sale of the Units. The Units are not owned, developed or sold by InterContinental Hotels Group (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, or any of their affiliates (collectively "IHG"). There exists no joint venture, partnership, ownership or similar relationship between Kamala Ascend Company Limited and IHG. IHG is not responsible for the content presented in this press release.

PROUD REAL ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Proud Real Estate is Thailand's leading luxury wellness-focused property developer, renowned for creating holistic living environments that seamlessly integrate health optimization, sustainability, and timeless design. With a portfolio of internationally awarded projects, Proud Real Estate consistently delivers above-market investment returns while setting new benchmarks in luxury and resident well-being. The company gained global recognition for the development of one of only eight world-class branded residences under the InterContinental name—further solidifying Proud's reputation for excellence in luxury real estate.

