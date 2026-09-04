RayNeo Showcases Next-Generation Cinematic AR and AI Smart Glasses at IFA 2026 with Dolby and Bang & Olufsen

RayNeo GT Series becomes the world's first AR glasses set to support Dolby Vision playback, while RayNeo iO brings a lightweight heads-up display to everyday AI assistance.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo™, a global leader in consumer augmented reality (AR) glasses, showcased its latest spatial computing lineup at IFA 2026, marking the international media debut and first hands-on demonstrations of the RayNeo iO Smart Glasses and RayNeo GT Series.

Held in Hall 21A, the launch event brought together RayNeo's product and design teams with contributions from Dolby Laboratories and Bang & Olufsen, highlighting a shared effort to bring premium visual and audio experiences to lightweight consumer AR glasses.

From Specifications to Real-World Immersion

Building on RayNeo's global announcement on August 21, the IFA showcase moved beyond specifications to demonstrate how the new products perform in everyday situations. Live sessions focused on two complementary use cases: lightweight, glanceable AI assistance for productivity, and a private cinematic display for entertainment, gaming, and travel.

The presentation moved naturally between those two experiences. Max, RayNeo's North America Marketing manager, demonstrated how the GT Series combines a cinematic personal display with Dolby Vision playback and audio co-tuned with Bang & Olufsen. River, RayNeo's Head of Industrial Design, then took attendees behind the design of the iO, explaining how the team integrated a near-eye display into a lightweight frame intended for comfortable daily wear.

Both RayNeo GT Max and RayNeo iO Smart Glasses were also named Honorees of the IFA Innovation Awards 2026. The recognition adds another milestone for RayNeo at IFA, highlighting the innovation behind its latest generation of AR products.

RayNeo GT Series: A Personal Cinema Built for Motion

Dolby Vision, Step into New Worlds with Stunning Visuals

When paired with RayNeo Pocket TV Pro, the RayNeo GT Series supports Dolby Vision playback. Dolby Vision is the future of picture technology that goes beyond HDR by dynamically optimizing the image quality to deliver stunning visuals every time. Entertainment now has richer colors and brighter contrasts, revealing surprising new details that would get lost without Dolby Vision. Now with the RayNeo GT Series and RayNeo Pocket TV Pro, users can enjoy their favorite content in Dolby Vision on major streaming platforms.

For decades, Dolby has been driven by one mission: to bring audiences closer to creators' vision. Whether in the cinema, at home, or now on the go, we pioneer the science of sight and sound to make every entertainment experience more immersive, more authentic, more emotionally powerful, and more true to the creative intent.— Arkin Kol, Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Europe, Dolby Laboratories

The GT Series also supports real-time AI SDR-to-HDR conversion, enhancing compatible standard dynamic range content for a more vivid viewing experience.

Audio by Bang & Olufsen, Tuned for a Wearable Form Factor

Following their collaboration on the RayNeo Air 4 Pro in 2025, RayNeo and Bang & Olufsen expanded their work to the GT Series. Bang & Olufsen's acoustic engineers first established a baseline measurement of the device and then refined the sound through objective measurements and professional listening tests.

The tuning process focused on one of the most difficult challenges in compact AR glasses: delivering convincing bass without compromising clarity. The final sound profile improves low-frequency performance while creating a smoother, more natural midrange, resulting in fuller and more balanced audio for films, music, and games.

Our goal was simple. We wanted to create an audio experience that feels natural, balanced, and immersive, despite the challenges of an extremely small and lightweight form factor. Compact audio is something we've worked on for decades. By combining RayNeo's innovation in AR with Bang & Olufsen's tuning expertise, we were able to unlock a new level of sound performance for smart glasses.— Anders, Global Head of Consumer Electronics, Bang & Olufsen

RayNeo iO: AI Assistance in the User's Line of Sight

Media also tested the RayNeo iO Smart Glasses in real-time productivity scenarios. Weighing just 33 grams, iO is designed around a discreet heads-up display that presents useful information without requiring users to constantly look down at another screen.

Through its glanceable Dashboard, iO can surface everyday information such as schedules, weather, navigation cues, and smartphone notifications, helping users stay informed while focused on the task or conversation in front of them. It also supports live captions and multilingual translation, hands-free teleprompting, and voice recording with AI-generated summaries. Users can switch between supported large language models for different tasks, while subtle head-gesture controls enable interaction without disrupting the moment.

Market Leadership from China to the Global Stage

RayNeo arrives at IFA as a global leader in AR glasses. In the first half of 2026, Counterpoint Research ranked RayNeo No. 1 globally in AR glasses shipments, while IDC placed the company No. 1 in AR glasses shipments both globally and in China.

The global recognition builds on RayNeo's continued strength in its home market. CINNO Research, RUNTO, and AVC also ranked RayNeo No. 1 across key AR/AI and smart-glasses market segments in China — demonstrating momentum that extends from China to the global AR market.

Sources: Counterpoint Research, Global AR Device Model Shipments Tracker, Q2 2026; IDC AR/VR Tracker, Q2 2026; CINNO Research, Consumer AR/VR Market Development Trend Analysis Report; RUNTO, China Smart Glasses Retail Market Monthly Tracker; AVC Smart Glasses Online Retail Market Monthly Database. Reporting periods and market definitions vary by research firm.

IFA Booth and Demonstration Schedule

The full product lineup — including RayNeo iO, RayNeo GT, and RayNeo GT Max — will be available for hands-on demonstrations and executive interview opportunities in Hall 21A throughout IFA 2026, from September 4–8.

Pricing, Availability, and Distribution

Retail sales begin September 4, 2026, through the RayNeo official store and Amazon. Distribution will cover 40 countries and regions, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

Pricing and promotional offers may vary by market. Regional purchasing details are available at www.rayneo.com.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is the global leader in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, dedicated to transforming everyday life for one billion people. As a member of the TCL family supporting its partnership as an Official Worldwide Olympic Partner, the company represents the forefront of immersive technology. Its product portfolio features the AI-enhanced, full-color display X Series and the portable, large-screen Air Series, designed for versatility and high-quality viewing. According to Counterpoint Research, RayNeo led the global AR glasses market in the first quarter of 2026, capturing a 23.7% market share and securing the top position worldwide.

Media Assets

High-resolution product and event images are available here: IFA Launch Event Media Assets

Media Contacts

Max ManausaNorth America Marketing Manager, RayNeomaxmanausa@rayneo.com

Carol LiuEuropean PR Manager, RayNeochang.liu@rayneo.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rayneo-showcases-next-generation-cinematic-ar-and-ai-smart-glasses-at-ifa-2026-with-dolby-and-bang--olufsen-302870067.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.