REPT BATTERO Deepens Inter Milan Partnership, Brings Latest Innovations to Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global audiences follow the world's biggest football tournament this summer, another international stage is preparing to bring together innovators, businesses and industry leaders from across the energy sector.

From June 23 to 25, REPT BATTERO will participate in Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, Germany, showcasing its latest developments in energy storage, sustainability and global business expansion.

Adding to the excitement, an Inter Milan legend will make a special appearance at the REPT BATTERO booth, meeting customers, partners and visitors from around the world. The appearance follows the company's recent partnership with Inter Milan, which named REPT BATTERO as the club's Global Official Battery and Energy Storage Partner.

But beyond products, exhibitions and football, the story REPT BATTERO hopes to tell is about something larger: how a young Chinese battery company is evolving into a global energy brand.

Growth Comes First

For any company looking to expand globally, one question comes before all others: is the business ready?

For REPT BATTERO, the answer is increasingly being reflected in its performance.

According to its 2025 annual results, the company reported revenue of approximately €3.1 billion, up 36.7% year on year, while net profit reached approximately €87 million, marking the company's first full year of profitability. Annual battery shipments totaled 82.7GWh, representing year-on-year growth of 89.2%.

Energy storage continued to be a key growth driver, generating approximately €1.7 billion in revenue in 2025, an increase of 86.8% compared with the previous year.

The momentum has continued into 2026. In the first quarter, REPT BATTERO ranked No.1 globally in both residential energy storage cell shipments and commercial & industrial energy storage cell shipments, while ranking among the world's top five in energy storage cell shipments overall. The company has also maintained BloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier status for eleven consecutive quarters.

These achievements are not simply the result of rapid growth. They reflect years of investment in product development, manufacturing capability, customer relationships and operational excellence.

For REPT BATTERO, globalization is not a sudden ambition. It is the natural next stage of a business that has steadily built the foundations required to compete internationally.

Globalization Beyond Exporting Products

For many companies, globalization begins with exports.

But long-term success requires much more than shipping products overseas.

Customers increasingly evaluate suppliers not only on technology and price, but also on local service capabilities, supply chain resilience, regulatory readiness and long-term reliability. This is particularly true in Europe, where the energy transition continues to drive demand for trusted and sustainable partners.

Over the past several years, REPT BATTERO has been steadily strengthening its international footprint.

The company established its European subsidiary in Munich in 2023 and has since expanded its overseas presence across Germany, the United States, Indonesia, Australia and Japan. Today, REPT BATTERO's business network spans six continents, supporting customers across a wide range of energy storage and mobility applications.

At the same time, the company is advancing construction of its first overseas manufacturing base in Indonesia, a major milestone in its global manufacturing strategy.

Europe remains one of REPT BATTERO's most important markets. Earlier this year, during KEY – The Energy Transition Expo in Italy, the company signed energy storage supply agreements totaling 8.3GWh with seven European partners. REPT BATTERO has successfully delivered and deployed energy storage projects in Germany, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Moldova and Latvia, further strengthening its presence in Europe.

Taken together, these developments demonstrate that REPT BATTERO's global strategy extends far beyond exports. The company is building local presence, local partnerships and long-term capabilities designed to support customers worldwide.

Building a Global Brand

As technology, products and services enter global markets, another challenge emerges: building recognition and trust.

This is one of the reasons behind REPT BATTERO's partnership with Inter Milan.

Announced in May 2026, the collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorship. It includes brand campaigns, fan engagement initiatives, customer experiences and future activations across international markets.

For REPT BATTERO, the partnership represents a new approach to global brand building.

Historically, battery companies have communicated primarily through technical specifications, product performance and manufacturing capabilities. While these remain essential, global audiences increasingly connect with brands through stories, experiences and shared values.

Football provides a unique platform for that connection.

With one of the largest fan bases in world football, Inter Milan offers a global stage that transcends language, geography and culture. Through the partnership, REPT BATTERO aims to engage customers and communities in a more accessible, international and human-centered way.

The goal is not simply to increase visibility. It is to help a broader audience understand the innovation, ambition and long-term vision behind the company.

Youth Is About Agility, Not Image

Founded in 2017 and entering production just one year later, REPT BATTERO remains a relatively young company by industry standards.

Yet its development has been remarkably rapid.

The company became one of the fastest battery manufacturers in the industry to surpass RMB 10 billion in annual revenue. Since then, it has continued evolving—from rapid expansion to profitability, from domestic growth to international development, and from product exports to global brand building.

At REPT BATTERO, being young is not about image. It is about agility.

It means responding quickly to changing market conditions, adapting to customer needs and continuously improving across products, operations and organization.

Whether addressing growing demand for residential energy storage in Europe, preparing for emerging battery passport requirements, or navigating an industry increasingly focused on profitability and sustainable growth, REPT BATTERO has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and execute.

This combination of innovation, responsiveness and global ambition continues to shape the company's identity as it enters its next stage of development.

See You in Munich

From SNEC in Shanghai to Intersolar Europe in Munich, the interaction between REPT BATTERO and INTER MILAN continues.

Yet the company's story is about more than exhibitions or celebrity appearances. It is about the evolution of a young energy company building the capabilities, partnerships and brand needed to compete on a global stage.

This June, as the FIFA World Cup captures the attention of football fans around the world, REPT BATTERO will welcome an Inter Milan legend to its booth at Intersolar Europe in Munich.

When a player who once stood at the pinnacle of world football walks into the booth of a young Chinese energy company and exchanges handshakes and conversations with customers and partners from across the globe, the moment represents something larger than a partnership.

It reflects how far REPT BATTERO has come—and where it is heading next.

From a fast-growing battery manufacturer to an increasingly global energy brand, REPT BATTERO's journey is still being written. And perhaps, that scene in Munich will be one of its most meaningful chapters yet.

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