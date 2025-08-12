Research Shows Medtechs Prioritizing Site Collaboration and Data Quality

Nearly 70% say reducing manual processes is a key priority for working with sites

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced findings from the 2025 Veeva MedTech Clinical Benchmark, showing that medtech clinical teams are focused on streamlining work with research sites to reduce manual processes (68%), improve study quality (56%), and gain greater visibility and oversight (55%). The findings emphasize an opportunity to leverage technology to simplify and standardize clinical workflows, work more effectively with sites, and speed trials.

Respondents identified on-time data entry and data quality, exchange of documents and data, and monitoring and compliance as the biggest challenges for site management. However, only 14% of medtechs with revenue over $1 billion and 24% with revenue under $1 billion have site collaboration tools in place, highlighting a gap as the industry moves toward improving trial efficiency and expediting study timelines.

Additional insights about today's medtech clinical landscape from the benchmark report include:

"The medtech industry is driving initiatives to advance clinical processes, site collaboration, and data quality amidst economic pressures and new regulations," said Kevin Liang, vice president, clinical strategy, Veeva MedTech. "The report shows medtech companies are investing their efforts to ensure data integrity, improve operational efficiency, and drive connected processes across stakeholders to bring new technologies to patients faster."

The 2025 Veeva MedTech Clinical Benchmark surveyed more than 100 clinical professionals at medical device and diagnostics companies. The report examines the current state of medtech clinical trials and how teams are working to modernize their operations. To learn more, read the full report.

