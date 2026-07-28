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RiderNav Launches Q5 Pro: 22,000-Lumen Auxiliary Lights for Any Motorcycle, with Native BMW Wonder Wheel Control

28 luglio 2026 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiderNav today announced the launch of the Q5 Pro Motorcycle LED Auxiliary Lights, a high-output lighting system engineered for adventure and long-distance riders.

 

 

Engineered for Real-World Riding

The Q5 Pro delivers 22,000 lumens with a usable throw beyond 200 meters, addressing a critical pain point for riders navigating unlit roads or adverse weather. Its hybrid optical design fuses a long-throw center beam with wide flood spread, illuminating both distant obstacles and nearby road edges. A dedicated yellow daytime running light enhances rider visibility during daylight hours, while an optional Amber Lens Cover converts output to high-intensity amber for fog, rain, and snow conditions.

Smart Control for Every Rider

The Q5 Pro offers two controller options:

Built to Endure

The Q5 Pro carries an IP68 rating for full dust sealing and immersion protection. Internal ceramic capacitors resist heat and vibration, while intelligent thermal management automatically reduces power when temperatures exceed 70-75°C, then restores full output once conditions normalize.

"The Q5 Pro represents our commitment to solving real problems riders face," said the RiderNav team. "This is purpose-built hardware that performs when it matters most."

Availability

The Q5 Pro bundle is available now at www.ridernav.com from $711.20 USD / €604.94 EUR, with a limited-time launch price. Use code Q5PRO25 for 25% off. All purchases include a 90-day money-back guarantee and two-year launch warranty coverage.

About RiderNav

RiderNav develops purpose-built hardware for motorcycle riders, including riding displays, TPMS sensors, and auxiliary lighting systems. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, RiderNav delivers innovative, reliable solutions that enhance the riding experience worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ridernav-launches-q5-pro-22-000-lumen-auxiliary-lights-for-any-motorcycle-with-native-bmw-wonder-wheel-control-302836356.html

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