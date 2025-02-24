circle x black
Lunedì 24 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 15:04
comunicato stampa

Risen Storage to Showcase New Flexible Energy Storage System "eFlex" at Japan's "World Smart Energy Week 2025"

24 febbraio 2025 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Storage was excited to unveil its latest flexible product "eFlex" at World Smart Energy Week 2025 in Tokyo on February 19, 2025. This advanced system is a flexible solution with an 836 kWh minimum building block and can be configured to a system with up to 6.7MWh capacity which designed for international markets, specifically targeting Europe, North America, and Japan, offering enhanced performance, flexibility, and adaptability to meet the diverse energy needs of these regions.

Maximizing Energy Density and Space Utilization:The newly launched "eFlex" energy storage system delivers efficient performance with its compact design, maximizing land use. Its high energy density and liquid cooling technology ensure optimal performance and minimal space requirements, making it ideal for areas with limited land.

Convenient Transportation and Installation:Designed for regions with challenging infrastructure like rural Europe, Africa, North America, the Caribbean, and Japan, the system ensures smooth delivery across various terrains. Its modular and liquid-cooled design enables flexible installation, reducing time and costs, suitable for both urban and rural settings.

Exceptional Adaptability:The liquid-cooled system operates efficiently from -40°C to 55°C, ensuring reliable performance in diverse climates across Europe, North America, and Japan. With strong seismic resistance and IP55 protection, it is built to withstand harsh environments, offering long-term stability.

Flexibility and Modularity:The system supports parallel connections of 6-8 units, offering customizable capacities from 836kWh to 6.7MWh per system. Its modular design reduces energy consumption and boosts overall system efficiency.

Comprehensive Certifications and High Safety Standards:The system meets international certifications such as UL9540, UL9540A, CE, and NFPA 68/69, ensuring top safety standards. Equipped with MSD fuses, explosion-proof valves, and intelligent BMUs, it guarantees long-term reliability and safety, backed by Risen Storage's commitment to quality.

About Risen StorageRisen Storage has 19 years of experience in lithium battery solutions, specializing in PCS, BMS, EMS, C&I, and large-scale BESS. Its Energy Storage Battery System is the first in China to pass UL9540A certification in both the US and China. With a production capacity over 15 GWh, Risen Storage has deployed large-scale projects globally, delivering over 100 MW and earning worldwide recognition for quality and service.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625939/image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-storage-to-showcase-new-flexible-energy-storage-system-eflex-at-japans-world-smart-energy-week-2025-302383298.html

