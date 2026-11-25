RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh became a global hub for security and technological innovation on Tuesday as the Security and Innovation Fair (SAIF) opened, bringing together 1,200 qualified teams from 55 countries to showcase ideas and solutions that could shape the future of security. The event marks the culmination of an extraordinary competitive journey that attracted more than 120,000 participants and over 30,000 projects and innovations, reflecting the growing global momentum behind security innovation and advanced technologies.

Hosted under the patronage of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, SAIF is part of the Global Security and Technology Summit (GSTS), organized by the Ministry of Interior in partnership with Tuwaiq Academy.

SAIF gathers innovators, researchers, developers and technology experts from around the world to showcase their work in 14 fields, including AI and data analytics, cybersecurity, infrastructure protection, digital forensics, robotics, smart cities and emerging technologies. Participants range in age from six upward, bringing emerging talent together with researchers and seasoned innovators in a competition focused on turning ideas into practical and scalable solutions. Teams are competing for gold, silver and bronze medals, alongside special awards, with the grand prizes to be announced on November 29.

The International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA) is participating as an international strategic partner, giving contestants wider access to global recognition, partnerships and investment. Eligible winners can earn the IFIA INV title, awarded to distinguished inventors.

Launched by the Ministry of Interior — a pioneer in technological transformation — SAIF is positioned as an Arab and international counterpart to ISEF and similar competitions in the West. Through this initiative, the Ministry seeks to attract global talent, foster innovation and bridge the gap between technological advancements and real-world needs across sectors. SAIF also bridges innovation and investment, enabling investors to discover promising projects, engage directly with innovators, and explore commercialization, investment and long-term strategic partnerships in security and emerging technologies.

Participants hail from across the Arab world, Asia and Africa, along with Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United States and Canada, reflecting the competition's global reach and its ability to attract talent from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Inquiries & Contact

+966569789294https://saifair.sa

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