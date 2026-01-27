circle x black
RoboMarkets expands access to over 1,400 XETRA-traded stocks and ETFs

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, January 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets continues to enhance its platform, providing traders and investors with advanced tools, real-time market data, and zero-commission* trading on thousands of global instruments. The platform now offers access to over 1,400 XETRA-traded stocks and ETFs, one of Europe's largest and most liquid financial markets.

Expanded XETRA universe

Investors gain access to a significantly broader investment universe, covering European blue-chip companies, innovative growth stocks, index ETFs, sector ETFs, thematic ETFs, and commodity-backed instruments. This expansion allows traders to diversify portfolios efficiently while exploring leading trends across multiple sectors, from clean energy to AI innovation and global commodities.

Key features:

Denis Kiselev, Chief Product Officer at RoboMarkets, commented:"Expanding access to XETRA instruments strengthens our mission to make global trading accessible, efficient, and intelligent. Clients can now explore new investment opportunities across Europe, diversify their portfolios with thematic strategies, and trade with full transparency — all from a single platform."

RoboMarkets' multi-asset platform continues to provide professional and retail traders with comprehensive tools, free market data, and zero-commission* trading, empowering clients to navigate the global financial landscape effectively.

More information at www.robomarkets.de/en.

* - Please note that although RoboMarkets offers zero‑commission trading, spreads apply to all trades.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a registered trademark comprising:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869406/RoboMarkets_XETRA_ETFs.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869407/RoboMarkets_XETRA.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659037/5734770/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robomarkets-expands-access-to-over-1-400-xetra-traded-stocks-and-etfs-302671234.html

