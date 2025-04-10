RoboUP 2025 Product Launch: More Than You See - A Smarter, User-Driven Mowing Experience

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading innovator in robotic lawn care solutions, RoboUP announces the launch of the latest smart boundary wire-free robot mower, the TM01 Series 2025, under the theme More Than You See, highlighting innovation beyond what meets the eye. Building on the success of the T1200 Pro & T600, it addresses key pain points like missed edges, remapping hassles, and uneven cuts, ensuring a seamless mowing experience. Join the online launch event for a chance to win a free robot mower, exciting prizes, and expert insights.

Addressing Key Pain Points with Game-Changing Solutions

While boundary wire-free robot mowers have advanced remarkably, certain aspects still have room for improvement. The TM01 Series 2025 is engineered to overcome these obstacles, offering exceptional efficiency and convenience.

All the feedback from the market and users inspires RoboUP to improve and refine the new products. Join the live stream to see these innovations in action and learn how TM01 Series 2025 is transforming lawn care with smarter automation and user-driven technology.

Launch Event Highlights: An Interactive Experience You Can't Miss

The TM01 Series 2025 launch event offers an exclusive first look at the future of robotic lawn care.

Exclusive Prizes Just for YouTo mark this exciting launch, RoboUP is hosting an interactive social media event featuring exclusive giveaways and special awards. The lucky winner will receive an iPhone 16 and a T1200 Pro 2025 during the RoboUP launch event on April 17th. Don't miss the biggest launch discount. Subscribe now for a chance to win a free RoboUP T1200 Pro robot mower and access exclusive promotions.

About RoboUPRoboUP emerged from the vision of creating the ideal living environment, harmonizing with nature and homeowners. The journey began in 2016, and by 2022, RoboUP had set the bar high in the world of service robots. With a mission to transform the way people interact with their gardens, RoboUP helps users create the living space they deserve. Guided by 'Thoughtful Robotics', RoboUP develops robot mowers that simplify everyday lawn care, giving homeowners more time to enjoy what truly matters.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661892/RoboUP_2025_Product_Launch.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire