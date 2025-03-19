RPM Europe BV Welcomes Paul Magdeleyns as Managing Director

AMSTERDAM and GDAŃSK, Poland and DETROIT, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic development announced today, RPM is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr. Paul Magdeleyns as the new Managing Director of RPM Europe BV, effective 1 March 2025. With an extensive background in the automotive logistics industry through leadership roles at Hödlmayr International, Koopman Logistics Group and ARS Altmann AG. Paul is ideally positioned to drive RPM Europe BV towards significant growth and innovation.

Mr. Frits Mehrtens, who adeptly served as interim Managing Director, will be succeeded by Paul. Aside from Managing RPM Europe, Mehrtens' main role was to recruit his successor. Going forward, Mehrtens will continue to support RPM as Senior Advisor Business Development. His deep industry knowledge and strategic foresight will continue to be of immense value to RPM Europe.

"We are extremely pleased that Paul has joined us on this transformative journey at RPM, marking a significant chapter of ingenuity and growth for our operations in Europe," said Pierre-Luc Mathieu, Board Member of RPM. "Paul's leadership qualities and profound industry expertise are in perfect alignment with RPM's innovation-driven philosophy and our commitment to revolutionizing automotive logistics with cutting-edge solutions. We are confident that under Paul's guidance, RPM Europe will reach new heights of success and set new standards in operational excellence and customer engagement."

"Since RPM entered the European market in 2019, they have taken a smart and innovative approach. With over 32 years of experience at three major asset-based companies, I initially wondered how a company like RPM could convince my customers to move their vehicles without even owning a single truck. But RPM's technology and powerful network set them apart. I am thrilled to join a company that redefines industry standards and my goal is to ensure everyone recognizes that RPM Europe is no longer a 'small' player—it's a force to be reckoned with." —Paul Magdeleyns.

With Paul Magdeleyns arrival, RPM Europe BV has never been more aligned in its vision to revolutionize the automotive logistics industry through agile, innovative solutions that create a seamless, reliable experience, setting new standards for service and performance.

About RPM

RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Their asset-light model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

