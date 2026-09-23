SANY Renewable Energy Reports Over 300% Overseas Revenue Growth at WindEnergy Hamburg 2026

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Renewable Energy is presenting its international wind power capabilities at WindEnergy Hamburg 2026 under the theme "A Partner You Can Build On." In the first half of 2026, overseas revenue rose by more than 300%, while signed international orders approached 5 GW.

European certification supports market expansion

On the opening day, DNV formally handed over certification for SANY Renewable Energy's SI-17578EU wind turbine. Beyond the core assessment of loads and structural integrity, the certification also covers personnel safety and operational design. In these areas, the SI-17578EU places particular emphasis on ergonomics and maintainability, with design features that simplify installation, improve safe O&M access and support efficient servicing throughout the turbine's lifecycle.

Technology adapted to global markets

At the exhibition, SANY is displaying a cutaway model of a 10 MW nacelle, the SI-17578EU structural design, carbon fiber blade applications and its AI-based blade clearance model. Its 35 MW six-degree-of-freedom turbine test bench demonstrates how product development and validation support deployment across varied wind, climate and grid conditions.

SANY is also contributing to wider industry discussions. Guo Xiaoming, Deputy Dean of the SANY Renewable Energy Wind Turbine Research Institute, joined a GWEC panel on grid connection, grid resilience and AI applications in the power sector. The company was included in S&P Global's 2026 Tier 1 wind turbine supplier list, with its Corporate Sustainability Assessment score ranking in the top 1%.

Project experience strengthens delivery capabilities

SANY Renewable Energy's overseas installed capacity has reached 1,462.35 MW. Its projects span Europe, Latin America, Central Asia and South Asia, supported by engineering practices aligned with Chinese, IEC and European standards.

Recent milestones include the grid connection of its first 6.25 MW turbine in Kazakhstan in 2023, a project cluster exceeding 100 MW commissioned in 2026, and Central Asia's first 8 MW turbine repowering project. In Spain, commissioning of the first phase of the Zuera Autoconsumo Project was completed with no faults recorded. SANY also provides engineering and technical support to help projects meet financing due diligence requirements.

These capabilities advance SANY's strategy of Globalization, Digitalization and Decarbonization. Through local engineering, digital delivery and partnerships, SANY aims to build bankable, reliable projects while supporting high-quality global growth and clean energy resilience.

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