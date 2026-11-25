Covering TOPCon, XBC, HJT and Perovskite-Silicon Tandem Technologies; Over 1,000 Automated Module Lines Delivered Globally, More Than 40 in North America

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RE+ 2026 was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 17 to 19. Driven by the U.S. IRA policy that fuels domestic PV capacity expansion amid diversified cell technology roadmaps, SC Solar showcased turnkey automation solutions for high-efficiency modules including TOPCon multi-cut, BC, HJT and perovskite-silicon tandem. The team held face-to-face business discussions with global manufacturers on factory planning, equipment configuration, process adaptation and production line optimization.

The global PV manufacturing sector is undergoing rapid technological evolution. N-type cells are scaling up to mass production, while next-generation technologies such as perovskite-silicon tandem continue to advance. Demand for custom PV module production lines is rising. Such solutions must support multiple cell technology routes while aligning with capacity planning and local regulatory requirements.

SC Solar holds the No.1 market share in the segmented market of automated PV module production lines. The company provides turnkey automation solutions compatible with both mainstream and next-generation high-efficiency cell processes, covering the full workflow from module production, module packaging, intelligent warehousing to finished goods loading to enable end-to-end smart manufacturing.

SC Solar's project footprint spans 32 countries and regions worldwide, with a portfolio of benchmark references. In North America, more than 40 automated module lines have been delivered to leading local manufacturers, supporting TOPCon, XBC, HJT and perovskite technologies. A local spare parts warehouse and dedicated technical team in Texas enable fast response to sustain stable production for customers. In Europe, SC Solar supplies mass-production lines for standard-format modules, small-format modules and BIPV modules. The company has built Europe's first automated production line for flexible vehicle-integrated PV modules for a German client and delivered a perovskite-silicon tandem R&D pilot line to an Italian customer to support iterative R&D for next-generation high-efficiency cell processes.

SC Solar has established subsidiaries in the United States, Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong, China, alongside seven overseas technical service centers (US, Italy, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia). The team provides 24/7 technical support with on-site service available within one hour in key regions. Covering the full lifecycle of production lines, local centers offer technical training, maintenance, capacity retrofitting, spare parts supply and remote diagnostics, helping customers shorten ramp-up cycles, improve OEE and cut consumable costs.

During the show, the SC Solar team held in-depth exchanges with visitors on new factory construction, existing line retrofits and cost reduction strategies. Multiple manufacturers initiated deep business discussions on new production lines and existing line retrofits. The multi-technology compatible automation solution, balancing fast commissioning and long-term operational stability, drew focused attention from global partners.

"Our goal is to make PV manufacturing as easy as possible," said a representative from SC Solar. "Whether for a new factory or line retrofits, we customize equipment layout and process parameters based on site conditions instead of rolling out standard lines. Local technical support is critical for overseas customers to achieve stable mass production."

For inquiries about customized turnkey PV module production solutions, please contact sales@sc-solar.com or visit http://www.sc-solar.com.

About SC Solar

SC Solar provides turnkey automated PV module production line solutions. It holds the No.1 market share in this niche segment, with projects deployed across 32 countries and regions. The company delivers full-lifecycle services to global customers, covering factory planning, equipment configuration and production line operation optimization.

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