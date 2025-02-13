SealingTech Enhances Global Security with New Collaboration in Poland

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect government entities and private enterprises, proudly announces it has signed an agreement with MAW Telecom International, S.A. (MAW Telecom), a Polish company, to serve as its authorized agent in Poland.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw will host a company promotion for SealingTech and MAW Telecom in the coming months to help increase awareness of the companies' comprehensive defensive cybersecurity solutions and mission to maintain a combined front and shared capability to enhance global security and interoperability.

"This collaboration with MAW Telecom reaffirms the strong and steady, bilateral cooperation between the United States and Poland. Having our deployable Cyber-Fly-Away Kits will give cyber protection teams and the U.S. a combined front and shared capability to protect critical infrastructure. The goal of this joint effort is to expand Poland's defensive capabilities and help aid Ukraine with its reconstruction efforts. It also reinforces SealingTech's commitment to strengthen our international allies' interoperability, readiness, and modernization," says Wade Saunders, SealingTech's International Sales Account Manager.

Marek Wośko, MAW Telecom President & CEO says, "We couldn't be more pleased with what this initiative means for our full spectrum of offerings; combining SealingTech's experience in lightweight, modular small form factor servers with our expertise in national defense and internal security presents a formidable team within the Cyber domain."

About Sealing Technologies

Sealing Technologies, a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the US and its allies. More information at www.sealingtech.com.

About MAW Telecom

MAW Telecom International S.A works with the state security (national defense, internal security) agencies, central government and local administration and civil aviation organizations. They offer a comprehensive range of products and services in the field of IT, cybersecurity, airport security and other airport-related systems and technologies. They also provide solutions in radio communication, electronic warfare, engineering and logistics. More information at www.maw.pl

