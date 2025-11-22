circle x black
SERES Showcases Industry-Leading Innovations at Auto Guangzhou, Setting the Pace for the Future

22 novembre 2025 | 14.01
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The full AITO product lineup and SERES' latest technological achievements were showcased at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. Simultaneously, the SERES MF Platform 2.0 was grandly unveiled.

Intelligence Redefines Luxury: AITO Full Model Lineup Appears

This year's auto show marks AITO's largest presence ever in terms of scale and lineup. The latest products from the entire AITO series were exhibited together, with cumulative deliveries exceeding 900,000 units. Among them, the AITO M9 and AITO M8 ranked as sales champions in their respective 500,000-RMB and 400,000-RMB price segments.

AITO's newly upgraded 1,700-square-meter booth featured technology display and luxury experience zones, vividly interpreting the brand declaration of "Intelligence Redefines Luxury."

SERES MF Platform 2.0 Launched, Defining New Heights for Future Smart Mobility

The SERES MF Platform 2.0 was officially launched at the show. Guided by Panoramic Intelligence and built upon a foundation of intelligent safety, this platform represents a comprehensive upgrade in Smart Energy, Intelligent Chassis, EEA Architecture, and Intelligent Space. It is an AI-driven platform for smart electric vehicles.

The latest technological achievements were also displayed, including a 2.0T range extender and a 14-in-1 ultra-integrated range extension system, making their debut at a domestic auto show.

AITO User Base Surpasses 900,000, Total Assisted Driving Mileage Exceeds 4.45 Billion Kilometers

To date, AITO has earned the trust of 900,000 users. The total mileage covered by its intelligent range-extended electric vehicles has surpassed 21.4 billion kilometers, with pure electric driving accounting for 70% of this distance. The cumulative assisted driving mileage has exceeded 4.45 billion kilometers.

Furthermore, AITO has proactively provided service care 266,000 times and saved users over 440,000 hours in maintenance time through remote diagnostics, setting a new benchmark for premium service.

SERES will continue to develop high-end products for users, characterized by high safety, high quality, high reliability, high performance, and high value.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seres-showcases-industry-leading-innovations-at-auto-guangzhou-setting-the-pace-for-the-future-302623865.html

