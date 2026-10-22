Shamshi Kaldayakov's Songs Performed in Spanish in Madrid for the First Time, with Support of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation

MADRID, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 October, the Auditorio Nacional de Música in Madrid hosted Shamshi Alemi, a concert celebrating renowned Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov. His songs were performed in Spanish for the first time, opening a concert series across Madrid, Paris, and New York under the international cultural project "Shamshi 100."

Organised by the Shamshi Alemi Public Foundation with the support of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, the project marks the upcoming centenary of Kaldayakov's birth. Its aim is to introduce international audiences to his work, showcase Kazakhstan's musical heritage, and strengthen cultural ties between countries. The concert was held in celebration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Day, with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Spain.

The evening welcomed over 350 guests, including Spanish government officials, diplomats, members of the Kazakh diaspora and students. The programme featured Spanish-language versions of the composer's best-known songs, including Anim sen edin, Ana turaly zhyr, Qaidasyn, Syr suluyi and Baqyt qushagynda, performed by soloists from the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre with the Madrid Festival Orchestra.

"A concert ahead of the Republic of Kazakhstan Day is a wonderful opportunity to introduce Spanish audiences to Kazakh culture and musical heritage. Performing them in Spanish opens this music to a new audience. I am confident that the Shamshi Alemi concert will help strengthen cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Spain," said Danat Mussayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain.

"Shamshi Kaldayakov's songs are widely known and loved in Kazakhstan. It was especially rewarding to see how warmly Spanish audiences embraced this music. We thank the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation for helping bring Kaldayakov's legacy to international audiences," said Mukhtar Kaldayakov, the composer's son and head of the Shamshi Alemi Public Foundation.

As part of the project, 20 songs have been adapted into Spanish, French and English. The tour continues in Paris on 24 October and New York on 28 October.

"It is an honour to introduce international audiences to the King of the Kazakh Waltz. Sharing Kazakhstan's cultural heritage internationally remains an important priority for us," said Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation.

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, established in 2014, has allocated over US$250 million across healthcare, education, culture, environment and regional development in Kazakhstan.

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