circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

SINEXCEL Launches 'Energy for All' ESG Initiative to Drive Global Energy Equity & Inclusion

28 marzo 2025 | 12.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, has officially launched its ESG strategic initiative, 'Energy for All,' aimed at advancing global energy equity and inclusion. Rooted in the company's core values of Sincerity, Integrity, and Long-termism, this initiative underscores SINEXCEL's commitment to breaking energy barriers and expanding access to clean power, paving the way for global energy freedom.

Building an Inclusive Ecosystem for Energy Equity & Inclusion

Expanding Global Sustainability Impact

Guided by its core values, SINEXCEL is extending its sustainability impact worldwide by scaling up local projects and forming strategic alliances with global institutions. The company aims to deepen its partnerships with leading academic institutions and international organizations to create a more inclusive energy landscape.

Empowering Energy Freedom

Energy freedom signifies equal access to clean energy. Through scalable and replicable ESG initiatives, SINEXCEL is removing barriers to clean energy access and redefining social responsibility, empowering inclusive, accessible, and sustainable energy for all.

Explore our sustainability efforts here: https://en.sinexcel.com/about/sustainability.php

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading pioneer of energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, backed by nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Media ContactMelody Yu, Marketing Managermelody_yu@sinexcel.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652678/SINEXCEL_Launches__Energy_All__ESG_Initiative_Drive_Global_Energy_Equity.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-launches-energy-for-all-esg-initiative-to-drive-global-energy-equity--inclusion-302414223.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente AltroAltro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin propone "amministrazione Onu e poi elezioni"
News to go
Sottomarino turistico affonda nel Mar Rosso: 6 morti
News to go
Salari reali in Italia, rapporto Ilo: "Dal 2008 in calo dell'8,7%"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non possiamo finanziare le forze armate in maniera adeguata"
News to go
Bonus nido 2025, tutte le novità
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza