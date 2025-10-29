Smartee and Straumann Announce Strategic Partnerships to Accelerate Innovation in Orthodontics

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology and Straumann Group announce a strategic partnership. This partnership encompasses joint development of the next-generation orthodontics platform, co-innovation in clear aligner technologies, and a single-digit percentage of equity investment by Straumann into Smartee.

Junfeng Yao, Founder, President, and CEO of Smartee, stated: "The strategic collaboration between Smartee and the Straumann Group represents not only a strong commercial alliance built on complementary strengths but also a forward-looking initiative aimed at shaping the future of the dental industry."

Florian Kirsch, Executive Vice President, Global Head IDT of Straumann Group, said: "We are proud to join forces with a strong global partner like Smartee. Together we will accelerate innovation in orthodontics and build a platform that makes high-quality, predictable treatment more accessible to doctors and patients worldwide."

As a leader in China's clear aligner market, Smartee brings over 20 years of expertise and has independently developed a series of innovative orthodontic technologies, as well as mature capabilities in intelligent manufacturing.

The Straumann Group, a global leader in oral care, contributes its powerful international brand recognition and extensive worldwide sales and marketing network, which will provide strong support to make Smartee technology accessible in international markets.

Together, this partnership will integrate the core strengths of both companies to drive growth in the global oral health market with greater efficiency and speed, addressing the increasing demand for high-quality orthodontic treatments.

About Smartee Dental Technology

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee is a global leader in clear aligner technology and digital orthodontic solutions. With a strong international presence, Smartee operates four research and development centers and four manufacturing facilities located in China and Spain. The company serves over 99,000 orthodontic professionals in more than 57 countries, providing a wide range of aligner products designed to address various malocclusion issues for patients of all ages—children, adolescents, and adults.

Smartee's commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it as a pioneering force in the orthodontic industry, offering state-of-the-art solutions that combine the latest in digital orthodontics, AI-driven diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans.

About Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs close to 12,000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807986/Smartee_Straumann_Announce_Strategic_Partnerships.jpg

