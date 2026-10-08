Socfin publishes its 2026-2031 Sustainability Strategy and updated Responsible Management Policy

The palm oil and natural rubber group sets five ESG priorities for its operations in Africa and Asia, from supply chain traceability to human rights due diligence.

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Socfin Group, an agro-industrial group producing natural rubber and palm oil in Africa and Asia, has published its Sustainability Strategy 2026–2031 together with an updated Responsible Management Policy (RMP), establishing a common approach to guide the Group's environmental, social and governance priorities through 2031.

The two documents are designed to work together. The Sustainability Strategy defines Socfin's long-term direction, priorities and roadmap, while the RMP sets out the commitments, governance principles and responsibilities guiding implementation. Together with the Sustainability Action Plan, they connect commitments with implementation, performance monitoring and continuous improvement.

The Strategy is structured around five priorities:

These priorities cover biodiversity, human rights, supply chain traceability, ESG data reliability, certifications and strategic partnerships.

The updated RMP builds on principles first introduced in 2017 and revised in 2022. It is aligned with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) Principles and Criteria and the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR) Policy Framework.

Implementation will follow a three-phase roadmap through 2031, moving from compliance, structuring and strengthened commitments in 2026–2027 to deployment and consolidation in 2028–2029, followed by increased focus on performance monitoring and continuous improvement in 2030–2031.

"This Strategy gives us a clear direction for the next stage of our sustainability journey. It brings our environmental, social and governance priorities together within a common roadmap and strengthens the link between our commitments, their implementation and the way we measure progress across our Group." Céline Schmitz, Head of Sustainability, Socfin Group

Read the full press release and access the documents

About Socfin

Founded in 1905, Socfin is an international agro-industrial group active in tropical agriculture, whose activities focus primarily on the production of natural rubber and palm oil. Operating in 10 countries across Africa and Asia, the Group draws on long-term experience in agricultural development. Its approach is based on the gradual strengthening of environmental and social practices, constructive stakeholder engagement and a continuous-improvement process, in line with internationally recognised standards.

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