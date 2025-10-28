Sojern Introduces Inaugural European Destinations Advisory Board in Paris

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, the leading AI-powered marketing platform built for hospitality, is thrilled to announce the formation of its first 2025 European Destinations Advisory Board. Similar to Sojern's North America-based Destinations Advisory Board, this board is composed of influential destination leaders from across Europe who are committed to delivering new and innovative solutions to the challenges destination marketers face. Its members convened yesterday in Paris, France.

"Atout France is committed to showcasing the richness and diversity of French destinations, while embracing innovative ways to engage travellers," said Sophie Mandrillon, Marketing & Partnership Director, Atout France. "Working with Sojern is one of the levers we use to deepen our understanding of audiences, measure campaign impact, and ensure we reach travellers in more meaningful, effective ways. We're delighted to join Sojern's first European Destinations Advisory Board and look forward to collaborating with fellow destination leaders across the region to exchange ideas, address shared challenges, and inspire future growth for Europe's tourism industry."

"Europe is home to some of the world's most diverse and competitive destinations, each with unique opportunities and challenges. The Board will focus on developing shared frameworks around audience measurement, sustainability communication, and AI-led personalisation, key themes reshaping destination marketing globally," said Luca Romozzi, Commercial Director, Europe, at Sojern. "At Sojern, we're proud to be uniting voices from across the region to share perspectives, harness digital innovation and co-create solutions that keep Europe at the forefront of global tourism—helping destinations reach and inspire travellers in more meaningful ways."

Sojern's commitment to investing in destinations goes beyond helping them identify and engage with ideal travelers—it extends to advancing the travel industry as a whole. Through its European Destinations Advisory Board, Sojern will collaborate with leading tourism professionals to address the evolving needs of destinations and develop innovative solutions that enable global growth. The 2025 Board of Advisors unites experienced leaders who share a common goal: driving the industry forward together.

Sojern is pleased to introduce its first European board members for 2025:

From co-op strategies to the recently released State of Destination Marketing 2025 report offering insights from nearly 200 destination marketing organizations (DMOs) from around the world, Sojern has long been a reliable partner for DMOs, providing cutting-edge solutions to boost visitation and highlight the economic benefits of digital marketing programs.

To learn more about how Sojern collaborates with destination marketers, please visit: www.sojern.com/destinations.

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading AI-powered marketing platform built for hospitality, designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern marketing platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience—all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/Sojern_Logo_V1.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.