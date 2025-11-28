circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Sopra Steria recognised as "Leader" by NelsonHall for its ability to deploy GenAI in support of organisations' operational transformation

28 novembre 2025 | 11.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been ranked among the leaders in NelsonHall's latest 2025 NEAT assessment for "GenAI-Enabled Operational Transformation", particularly in the "Overall" category.

This recognition underlines the Group's ability to industrialise GenAI to support the operational transformation of its clients, delivering fast, measurable benefits while meeting the requirements of major public- and private-sector organisations.

In this edition of the NEAT, Sopra Steria is recognised as a Leader in several key categories:

A robust AI strategy focused on operational impactThese results highlight the strategic direction taken by Sopra Steria to make AI a cornerstone of its offering, its operating model, and the value it delivers to its clients. Since 2023, the Group has accelerated its momentum around GenAI through:

These efforts directly translate into the Group's ability to bring robust, secure GenAI solutions into production, rapidly generating ROI for its European clients.

Yves Nicolas, Director of the Group AI Programme at Sopra Steria, said: "NelsonHall's recognition confirms that our AI strategy has reached maturity. We have deliberately chosen an impact-driven approach: understanding the real needs of our clients, developing trustworthy GenAI solutions, and, above all, industrialising them quickly to generate operational value where it is most needed. Being ranked as leaders in so many categories reflects the commitment of our teams and our ability to harness AI to deliver concrete, measurable and lasting transformation."

ContactAurélien Flaugnattiaurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-recognised-as-leader-by-nelsonhall-for-its-ability-to-deploy-genai-in-support-of-organisations-operational-transformation-302627749.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Mercato immobiliare in Italia, prezzi in leggera crescita: i dati - Video
Influenza in anticipo, già 2 milioni di italiani a letto
News to go
Bruxelles promuove la Manovra - Video
News to go
Passaporti, novità nei pagamenti dal primo dicembre - Video
Ue, Zingaretti: "Ci sono due maggioranze" - Video
News to go
Rifiuti, nel 2025 spesa media di 340 euro
News to go
Reato di femminicidio, la Camera vota all'unanimità: è legge
News to go
APE Sociale 2025: domande entro il 30 novembre
news to go
Elezioni, 12 le Regioni in mano al centrodestra: i risultati
Il ministro Tajani in missione a Riad, videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Sciopero generale il 28 novembre, chi si ferma venerdì
News to go
Elezioni Regionali, urne aperte fino alle 15 in Campania, Puglia e Veneto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza