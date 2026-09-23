Speediance Maps Its Next Chapter: From a Smart Home Gym to an AI-Powered Fitness Company

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 18, Speediance outlined its evolution from a company known primarily for one smart home gym into an AI-powered fitness company built around a broader hardware portfolio, specialized intelligence and a connected user experience.

After establishing its presence with Gym Monster 2, Speediance is expanding from a single hero product to four products with distinct roles. Above that hardware foundation, the company is developing three complementary AI capabilities — Votus, Oryn and Somni — connected through AEVIS, an experience layer designed to carry relevant context across training, recovery and daily life.

From One Product to a Fitness Platform

Speediance's new portfolio gives each product a defined role while creating multiple entry points into one ecosystem.

Gym Monster Ultra — the flagship. Built for advanced strength training, it offers up to 260 pounds of digital resistance, 33 cable positions, a vertical high-lat pulldown, multi-grip pull-up setup and adjustable thigh restraint.

Gym Monster 3 — the home platform. The freestanding system delivers up to 220 pounds of digital resistance through 19 cable positions and requires no wall mounting.

Gym Nano — portable resistance and performance measurement. The 8.2-kilogram system provides up to 220 pounds of resistance, real-time velocity and power data, and performance assessments including peak force, rate of force development and left-right asymmetry.

Speediance Strap — physiological context for the ecosystem. The screen-free wearable uses greenteg Calera® technology to track wrist-based core-body-temperature trends, adding context around training, recovery, sleep and heat load.

Together, the products cover flagship strength, everyday home training, portable performance and recovery context, providing the physical and data foundation for Speediance's next transformation.

Building the Intelligence Layer

Speediance is developing three specialized AI capabilities, each focused on a different part of the training journey.

Votus — movement understanding. Using video from a single phone camera, Votus is designed to reconstruct movement in 3D and analyze exercise execution, including signals such as repetition speed.

Oryn — training and recovery decisions. Focused on exercise, nutrition and sleep, Oryn is being developed to assess a broader picture of the user and support decisions such as maintaining a session, adjusting load or prioritizing recovery.

Somni — possible future states. This human-state world-model research project explores how training and recovery choices could influence fatigue, sleep, appetite and trainable capacity. Somni is a technology preview and is not intended for medical diagnosis or treatment.

Votus, Oryn and Somni are internal project codenames used by Speediance and are not external-facing trademarks or commercial product brands. Somni remains at the technology-preview stage.

AEVIS and the CARE Loop

AEVIS brings these capabilities together as the user-facing experience layer. Now in public beta as a standalone iOS app in 105 markets, it is designed to retain relevant context around training history, available physiological and recovery signals, sleep, nutrition and daily schedules. Paired with Apple Watch, AEVIS can use available health and activity data without requiring Speediance training hardware. For Gym Monster users, it can also create customized workouts and send them directly to the equipment.

Speediance calls this operating model the CARE Loop: Collect, Analyze, Recommend and Execute. The system collects relevant data; analyzes it with AI; recommends courses, workouts and plans based on the available context; and brings those recommendations into action through Gym Monster and the broader Speediance ecosystem. Each completed activity can contribute new information to the next cycle.

AEVIS does not currently control Gym Monster resistance autonomously, and deeper integration remains on the company's roadmap. The direction, however, is clear: AI is becoming the intelligence layer connecting data, decisions and physical training across the Speediance ecosystem.

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance develops intelligent fitness systems designed to make professional training more precise, accessible and connected. Its portfolio spans digital resistance, connected training hardware, portable performance technology, physiological sensing and AI-powered coaching.

Website: www.speediance.com

*Speediance AI capabilities and AEVIS provide general fitness and wellness information and suggestions only. They are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat or prevent any disease or medical condition.

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