STAGWELL (STGW) ITALY AND MALLORCA PRESERVATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES AN AWARENESS CAMPAIGN PROMOTING RESPONSIBLE TOURISM AND THE PROTECTION OF THE ISLAND'S ECOSYSTEM

01 ottobre 2025 | 15.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, in collaboration with Mallorca Preservation Foundation, announces an awareness campaign promoting responsible tourism and the protection of the island's ecosystem.

Stagwell Italy created the campaign, which features three key messages encouraging both tourists and residents to adopt sustainable habits that help preserve the island: eat local products, drink from reusable water bottles, and travel by bicycle.

Running through the end of September, the campaign was displayed across various OOH (Out-Of-Home) locations and supported by three key local partners: Apaema Agricultura Ecològica, Fundación Cleanwave, and Malla Publicidad.

"Changing some habits and incorporating small gestures into our daily lives—such as consuming local products, carrying a reusable bottle, or riding a bike around the city—has a real positive impact on our environment," says Ana Riera, Executive Director of Mallorca Preservation Foundation. "With this campaign, we want to convey that message in a relatable and fun way, as well as offer practical tools to make it possible, such as a map of local product outlets and water fountains for refilling bottles."

"The campaign message is based on the common refrain 'Eat, Drink, Repeat,' making it a colourful and impactful call to action to adopt sustainable behaviours, highlighting the importance of preserving Mallorca's natural environment during vacations," says Nicola Rovetta, Chief Creative Officer of Stagwell Italy.

About Stagwell  Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.     

Contact:  Quinn Werner  Stagwell EMEA  PR@stagwellglobal.com   

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786886/MALLORCA_PRESERVATION_2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786887/MALLORCA_PRESERVATION_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786888/MALLORCA_PRESERVATION_3.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586110/5541205/Stagwell_Logo_v2.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-italy-and-mallorca-preservation-foundation-announces-an-awareness-campaign-promoting-responsible-tourism-and-the-protection-of-the-islands-ecosystem-302572503.html

