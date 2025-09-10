circle x black
Strider Technologies Announces Partnership with NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator

10 settembre 2025 | 10.01
NATO DIANA will leverage Strider's strategic intelligence as economic security tool

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced its new partnership with NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA).

Under this partnership, Strider will deliver its economic security capabilities to aid NATO DIANA in identifying contractual and supply chain risks from strategic competitors as set out in the NATO 2022 Strategic Concept. Strider's strategic intelligence will also be used to evaluate the risk from entities and people wishing to join and collaborate in the DIANA defence innovation ecosystem.

"NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic is building a dynamic ecosystem of innovators, entrepreneurs, and mentors whose contributions are essential to the Alliance's security," said Eric Levesque, Co-Founder and COO of Strider Technologies. "Ensuring this ecosystem is both trusted and resilient is vital to scaling the cutting-edge innovations that will shape NATO's future capabilities. By combining NATO's internal due diligence with Strider's strategic intelligence, we are enabling DIANA to adopt and accelerate breakthrough technologies with confidence, while safeguarding the integrity of the institutions, companies, and people driving this progress. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing defence innovation at speed and scale, anchored in trust across the Alliance."

About NATO DIANADIANA is a NATO organisation with a mission to locate and accelerate dual-use innovation across the Alliance, and accelerate adoption of those technologies by NATO countries, to strengthen overall Alliance security.

About StriderStrider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organisations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This enhanced intelligence enables organisations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah; Washington, DC; London; Tokyo; and Sydney.

media@striderintel.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strider-technologies-announces-partnership-with-natos-defence-innovation-accelerator-302551408.html

