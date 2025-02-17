Stryker launches ProCeed hospital bed

New hospital bed helps caregivers deliver efficient and quality care in markets outside the U.S.

PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced the launch of the ProCeed hospital bed, offering simplicity while enhancing care across various regions.

Over the last several years, nursing staff turnover has increased, and a significant percentage of frontline nurses across the globe have considered leaving their roles1. As hospitals continue to face nursing shortages and staff burnout2, patient care equipment, like beds, need to endure a heavy workload and provide staff with a straightforward experience. ProCeed was built to withstand the demands of healthcare and provide staff with a durable and cleanable hospital bed.

"As we designed ProCeed, helping keep clinicians and patients safe while allowing for an efficient and easy-to-use platform was key," said Scott Sagehorn, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Acute Care business. "Launching a bed that meets the needs of staff and patients in these markets will help deliver consistent and quality care."

ProCeed helps keep patients and care teams safe with various design elements, including low bed height, which supports patient mobility and reduces the risk of injury from falls. The fifth wheel, an extra wheel positioned at the core of the bed, reduces start-up push force and offers steering help to reduce the risk of caregiver back injuries. ProCeed also offers two headboard designs, including one that stays stationary as the bed frame tilts, or a mobile headboard that tilts, raises and lowers as the frame articulates into different positions.

To learn more about ProCeed, please visit our website.

About StrykerStryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

1: Jester R. Editorial - Global shortage of nurses - Rebecca Jester for May 2023 issue. Int J Orthop Trauma Nurs. 2023 May;49:101018. doi: 10.1016/j.ijotn.2023.101018. Epub 2023 Mar 24. PMID: 37041090; PMCID: PMC10038672.

2: Recover to rebuild: Investing in the Nursing Workforce for Health System Effectiveness – James Buchan and Howard Catton for March 2023 issue. International Council of Nurses. 2023 March;26.

A healthcare professional must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a particular patient. Stryker does not dispense medical advice and recommends that healthcare professionals be appropriately trained in the use of any particular product before use.

The information presented is intended to demonstrate the breadth of Stryker product offerings. A healthcare professional must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or Instructions for Use before using any Stryker product.

Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your Stryker representative if you have questions about the availability of Stryker products in your area.

Stryker Corporation or its divisions or other corporate affiliated entities own, use or have applied for the following trademarks or service marks: ProCeed, Stryker. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners or holders.

