VIENNA, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class cyclist Tadej Pogačar appeared in Vienna alongside KuCoin leadership at the official KuCoin EU launch event, marking his first public appearance in connection with the platform's recently announced partnership.

The event brought together KuCoin CEO BC Wong, KuCoin EU Managing Director Sabina Liu, KuCoin EU COO Christian Niedermüller, senior executives, media representatives, and invited guests to celebrate the launch of KuCoin EU and introduce the partnership to a European audience.

Pogačar joined KuCoin's leadership team during the press conference and later attended the VIP gala, underscoring the collaborative nature of the relationship. His presence reflected the shared values at the center of the partnership — discipline, consistency, and long-term performance.

"At the highest level of cycling, success comes from preparation and staying focused over time," Pogačar said during the event. "Performance is built step by step, and trust is earned the same way."

KuCoin CEO BC Wong noted that the partnership represents a shared belief in professionalism and sustained excellence.

"Tadej's approach to elite sport reflects discipline and consistency at the highest level," BC said. "Those qualities resonate strongly with how we think about long-term development."

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished cyclists of his generation, Pogačar has earned global recognition for sustained success on cycling's most demanding stages. His emphasis on preparation, safety, and consistency has made him one of the defining athletes of modern professional cycling.

The Vienna launch event marked a public milestone for the partnership, bringing together sport and digital innovation in a setting that emphasized professionalism and long-term commitment rather than short-term visibility.

KuCoin stated that the collaboration will continue to evolve through value-driven engagement, highlighting shared principles of performance, discipline, and credibility.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet. KuCoin does not provide services in the European Economic Area (EEA). In the EEA*, KuCoin EU is operated by KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH.

About Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pogačar is one of the world's leading professional cyclists and among the most accomplished athletes of his generation. A four-time Tour de France champion and the current UCI Road World Champion, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest riders of the modern cycling era. Known for his discipline, consistency, and technical precision, Pogačar has achieved sustained success at the highest level of professional cycling.

