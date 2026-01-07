TCL Displays the Future of Visual Technologies and Intelligent Living with Groundbreaking Products and Solutions at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED and ultra-large TV brand, today unveils a new generation of visual technology breakthroughs and AI-powered products at CES 2026. This year, TCL introduces a series of world-first display panels, display technologies, and products, along with a full portfolio of intelligent devices designed to elevate smart living, immersive entertainment, and productivity.

A Glimpse into the Future of Displays

TCL continues to push the boundaries of display technologies that span all screen sizes, from large to small. At its CES 2026 showcase, TCL marks the global debut of its SQD-Mini LED Technology, which represents a revolutionary leap forward in Mini LED performance. By transforming the local dimming zone of conventional Mini LEDs into a Precise Dimming Series, it enables precise light control across the entire screen and delivers exceptional performance in both highlights and shadows. It also incorporates TCL's industry-leading Super QLED technology and an Ultra Color Filter Panel, achieving a longer service life, better color performance, and higher peak brightness. Furthermore, it offers a more stable global high color gamut, more precise light control, and a more refined appearance.

Also showcased is the world's first TV powered by SQD-Mini LED technology – the TCL X11L. The TV achieves up to 100% BT.2020 All–Scene Wide Color Gamut and features CSOT's WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel for better color performance, higher native contrast and sharper picture quality. With up to 20,736 precise dimming zones and up to 10,000 nits, HDR content appears vivid and lifelike on this TV. The X11L also stands out with a sleek, nearly 2 cm-thinner and Virtually ZeroBorder design. It also features Audio by Bang & Olufsen, offering a premium sound experience.

TCL's collaborations with Gemini integration for Google TV and Dolby Vision 2 bring exciting upgrades to display experiences at CES 2026. Building on last year's debut of the first "Always On" Google TV with Gemini, this year's models will add even more intuitive ways to interact with your TV, including enhanced Google Photos search, new creative features with Nano Banana and Veo, and more. TCL also demonstrated Dolby Vision 2, the next generation of Dolby Vision, designed to deliver exceptional visual experiences through Content Intelligence, cinematic detail, and viewing environment awareness. Dolby Vision 2 is planned to be rolled out to TCL's X and C TV lineups in 2026 via OTA updates.

In eye-care technology, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro smartphone, powered by NXTPAPER 4.0, delivers all-day eye comfort across all scenarios to ease eye strain in today's fast-paced digital environment. It's dedicated NXTPAPER Key enables seamless switching between three distinct viewing modes. Expanding its eye–care ecosystem, the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER eNote tablet integrates AI-driven productivity tools and offers a paper-like reading and writing experience that is ideal for users seeking a more focused and efficient digital workspace. Alongside commercial displays and high-performance monitors, TCL is also unveiling the RayNeo Air 4 Pro — the world's first HDR10 AR glasses — redefining portable viewing with advanced display technology that delivers exceptional clarity and comfort for both work and entertainment.

Powering the Next Era of Intelligent Living

Beyond display technology, TCL presents a wide range of AI–powered smart home solutions designed to bring greater intelligence to everyday living. These include the TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner, the GeniusFresh Refrigerator, the AmeraClassic washer and dryer series, and the TCL AI SuperDrum washer–dryer combo. In addition, TCL smart locks offer advanced biometric security, AI-driven access, and seamless smart home control, while TCL Smart Home Energy Solutions deliver an integrated and AI-driven energy ecosystem for modern households, offering end-to-end control of power conversion, battery, and energy management to reduce energy costs, enhance efficiency, and support a low-carbon lifestyle.

In entertainment, TCL leverages AI to elevate picture and sound quality, enable smarter interaction, and enhance content generation. The PlayCube Projector brings cinema–grade viewing to any environment, while TCL AiMe — the world's first modular AI companion robot — introduces lifelike, adaptive interaction that brings a human touch to smart living.

In mobility and productivity, TCL expands intelligence across smartphones, eNote tablets, and more. The TCL Human × Vehicle × Home Cross–Scenario Solution enables seamless integration between the vehicle and home ecosystems. TCL 5G Mobile WiFi P50, featuring the industry's first 5G mmWave mobile Wi–Fi with both fast and wireless charging, delivers an ultra–convenient connectivity experience for on–the–go users.

Pioneering Partnerships that Are Shaping the Future Home

At CES 2026, TCL is also redefining the future of home design with TCL NXTHOME™, which brings together smart home solutions, lifestyle appliances, and premium collaborations with brands, including Bang & Olufsen, BMW Group Designworks Shanghai Studio and Alcantara. Also in the home, TCL ECORA™, developed in collaboration with Chris Lefteri Design, is a new sustainable material made from recycled porcelain ceramics that combines high-performance technology with eco-conscious design.

TCL's commitment to innovation in display technology, AI, and sustainability is shaping a smarter, more efficient future for all. As the company continues to break new ground, its technologies are not only transforming homes, but also enhancing the way people live, work, and connect – paving the way for a more intelligent tomorrow.

