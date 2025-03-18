circle x black
Telematics and Connected Mobility сonference: Call for Innovation

18 marzo 2025 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurtam, a telematics and IoT software development company, has officially opened registration for the Telematics & Connected Mobility conference. The event, taking place on September 10-11, 2025, in Vilnius, Lithuania, will bring together European industry leaders, software developers, system integrators, and fleet management professionals to explore the latest innovations driving connected mobility.

The Telematics & Connected Mobility conference is a strategic platform where business and technology converge. The event fosters discussions on fleet digitalization, IoT-driven mobility, and software and hardware advancements, providing a unique opportunity to engage with key players shaping the industry's future.

Attendees can expect:

Who should attend?

The conference is designed for businesses and professionals shaping the future of telematics, IoT, and connected mobility, including:

Join the conference lineup as a speaker

Expertise in telematics, connected mobility, IoT, AI, or fleet management solutions? Submit your speaker application and contribute to shaping the industry's innovative narrative today.

Early Bird registration now open

Participants can take advantage of early registration to join the event. Visit the conference website for more details and to register.

About Gurtam

Gurtam is a global software provider specializing in fleet management, telematics, and IoT solutions. With over 20 years of expertise, the company powers millions of connected vehicles worldwide, optimizing efficiency and driving innovation across industries. Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Gurtam is recognized for its strong global community, advanced software solutions, and commitment to shaping the future of telematics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642725/Telematics_and_Connected_Mobility_conference_by_Gurtam.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642726/Gurtam_Telematics_conference_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642727/Gurtam_Telematics_conference_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642728/Gurtam_Telematics_conference_3.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642818/Gurtam_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/telematics-and-connected-mobility-onference-call-for-innovation-302403316.html

