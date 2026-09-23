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TENNIIX Unveils Embodied AI Tennis Robot at Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Advancing a New Era of Tennis Training

23 settembre 2026 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TENNIIX, an official sponsor of the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, unveiled TENNIIX ULTRA MAX, an embodied AI tennis robot jointly developed by Shenzhen Enhanced Power Technology Co., Ltd. and LimX Dynamics. The demonstration brought together advanced tennis intelligence and robotic mobility to explore a new model of sports training.

On court with Chinese tennis player Wang Qiang, ULTRA MAX delivered challenging topspin shots and high, deep looping balls, varying placement to move her around the court. The demanding exchanges highlighted the system's ball quality and ability to create sustained pressure, giving even a professional player a challenging workout.

ULTRA MAX integrates the TENNIIX PRO AI tennis training system with LimX Dynamics' TRON 2 mobility platform. TENNIIX provides perception and decision-making capabilities that operate without external sensing equipment. Its system tracks ball trajectories, spin and landing points, detects player positioning and movement, and receives training instructions through intelligent voice interaction. Adaptive AI adjusts subsequent deliveries based on the quality of players' returns, generating varied patterns including fast serves, short balls, heavy topspin and slices.

LimX Dynamics contributes a wheeled-leg robotic platform supporting multidirectional movement, turning, rapid stops and stable positioning. Its adjustable structure enables delivery heights from 1.2 to 1.6 meters, combining movement and height variation for more dynamic practice.

Together, these technologies point toward a shift from preset ball-feeding drills to responsive training that challenges players' movement, shot selection and consistency.

TENNIIX's broader ambition is to make the benefits of AI tangible in everyday sport. By addressing difficulties such as finding an available, suitably matched practice partner, the company aims to give more players access to engaging, adaptable training. Future deployment of ULTRA MAX across tennis clubs and facilities is intended to complement coaching, expand practice opportunities and improve the on-court experience.

Both companies are based in Shenzhen, drawing on the city's robotics and engineering ecosystem. ULTRA MAX is also planned for exhibition during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, showcasing how embodied AI can move from technology demonstrations into practical sports applications.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tenniix-unveils-embodied-ai-tennis-robot-at-billie-jean-king-cup-finals-advancing-a-new-era-of-tennis-training-302887387.html

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