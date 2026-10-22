TFS HealthScience Unveils New Global Brand Identity

New identity makes clear how Swedish-founded CRO works with biotech, pharma and medtech sponsors: radical honesty, scientific urgency, therapeutic depth and teams that stay

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS HealthScience, a global clinical research organization (CRO) headquartered in Lund, Sweden, has launched a new brand identity and claim: Securing the path from science to life. Introduced on October 5, 2026, the identity sets out how TFS works with biotech, pharma and medtech sponsors in more than 40 countries: radical honesty, scientific urgency, therapeutic depth and teams that stay. The people, the leadership and the commitment to sponsor programs stay the same.

"Our new brand shows exactly who we are and where we are going," said Markus Granlund, Chief Executive Officer of TFS HealthScience. "We secure the path from science to life and we do that with a great team that goes above and beyond to make it happen."

Watch the TFS brand film

Watch the brand film at tfscro.com/new-brand →

The short film shows the new TFS in practice: how its teams work alongside sponsors from first patient to database lock.

What the new brand stands for

The identity anchors every study in the company's purpose: to apply a human lens to clinical development so that promising science reaches the patients who need it. TFS began in Lund with a clear idea of how clinical research should be done. Tell sponsors exactly what the data says, act with urgency and keep the same experts on a study from first patient to database lock.

The new brand turns that idea into four commitments sponsors can hold TFS to:

Sponsors work with TFS through full delivery, embedded resourcing or a blend of both, shaped around what they keep in-house and what they hand over.

About TFS HealthScience

TFS HealthScience is a global clinical research organization (CRO) that partners with biotech, pharma and medtech sponsors to secure the path from science to life. Founded in Lund, Sweden, in 1996, TFS operates in more than 40 countries. The company focuses on five therapeutic areas: dermatology, internal medicine, neuroscience, oncology and ophthalmology. Learn more at tfscro.com.

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