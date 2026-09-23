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THE 50 BEST BARS ANNOUNCES THE EXTENDED 51-100 LIST FOR 2026

23 settembre 2026 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, unveils the bars ranked No.51 to No.100, marking the tenth year of the extended ranking, two weeks ahead of The 50 Best Bars 2026 ceremony in Milan.

The 51-100 list in numbers

Widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence in the global drinks industry, the ranking is compiled from the votes of The 50 Best Bars Academy, comprising more than 800 bartenders, writers, educators and specialists from around the world. The 51-100 list shines a light on a greater number of bars whose creativity, innovation and influence continue to shape global cocktail culture.

The full list can be viewed here.

New entries for 2026 include Goa's Boilermaker (No.57), Mexico City's Form + Matter (No.59), Shenzhen's MO Bar Shenzhen (No.60), Istanbul's Bar Gabriel (No.68), Athens' Naked (No.76), Accra's Front/Back (No.80) and La Borracha (No.87), Hong Kong's Mius (No.81), San José's Otro Bar (No.82), Melbourne's Three Horses (No.84), Bangkok's G.O.D (No.85), Singapore's Offtrack (No.89) and Dublin's Bar 1661 (No.98).

Faye Huggett, Director of Community for The 50 Best Bars, says: "The 51-100 list has become a vital part of The 50 Best Bars programme, allowing us to recognise a broader range of exceptional venues from around the world while encouraging cocktail lovers to discover new destinations and experiences. It celebrates the diversity, innovation and energy that define today's global bar scene, shining a spotlight on establishments that consistently deliver outstanding drinks and world-class hospitality. From renowned favourites to rising stars pushing the boundaries of cocktail culture, the bars featured this year reflect the talent, passion and dedication that continue to elevate our industry."

The 50 Best Bars 2026 will be announced at a live awards ceremony in Milan on 7 October 2026. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The 50 channel at 20:00 Milan time.

Media centre:https://mediacentre.the50.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-50-best-bars-announces-the-extended-51-100-list-for-2026-302884572.html

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