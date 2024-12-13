The First Mass-Produced 600+ Ah Large Battery Cell

JINGMEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the energy storage industry, both systems and battery cells are expanding at an astonishing pace.

While the global market is rapidly adopting the 300Ah+ battery cells primarily based on 314Ah, research and mass production of the next-generation 500Ah+ large-capacity battery cells are already in full swing.

As many companies rush to enter the market for 500Ah+ large-capacity battery cells, EVE Energy has become the first in the industry to achieve mass production of the 628Ah large battery cell.

On December 10th, EVE Energy's first phase of the 60GWh Super Energy Storage Factory, Mr. Big, officially commenced operations in Jingmen, Hubei.

By the end of the third quarter of 2024, EVE Energy's global energy storage battery cell shipment volume has firmly secured the top 2 position. As the single largest energy storage factory and the first to mass-produce the 600Ah+ large battery cell, these two milestones undoubtedly showcase the ambition and strategic positioning of this leading lithium battery enterprise in the energy storage sector.

【01 First Disclosure of Intelligent Battery Cell Technology】Addressing the Pain Points of Large Capacity Battery Cells

Large capacity battery cells have undoubtedly emerged as a significant trend in the energy storage field over the past two years.

In fact, as early as 2022, when the market was still promoting 280Ah battery cells, EVE Energy, leveraging its keen market insight and foresight, proposed the trend of large capacity battery cell development and launched the 560Ah battery cell.

Now, after more than a year of development, EVE Energy has upgraded the cell capacity to 628Ah, transforming bold innovation into practical reality and delivering a heavy blow to competitors in the industry.

The advantages of increasing cell capacity are clear: it can reduce the cost and integration complexity of energy storage systems, improve energy density and safety, and reduce the use of components in the PACK stage, thus simplifying the assembly process and further lowering costs.

However, challenges remain, particularly concerning thermal management and overall efficiency for large capacity battery cells.

To tackle these issues, EVE Energy partnered with Professor Yang Hanxi from Wuhan University, a top global university, to create an electrochemical collection model based on electrochemical principles. Inspired by the "low drag" design found in automotive engineering, the company continuously optimizes the thickness of the collection medium, the positioning of the tabs, and the shapes and sizes of the terminals, paving a high-speed road for electrons.

This invention significantly reduces the internal resistance of the battery cell, thereby lowering the risk of heat generation.

In terms of safety and reliability, EVE Energy unveiled its intelligent battery cell technology for the first time during this launch ceremony.

This technology employs intelligent high-precision source perception to capture key signals throughout the entire lifecycle of the battery cell in real-time. Similar to how smartwatches monitor blood oxygen and heart rate, this technology can monitor gases, temperatures, and other critical information in real time, effectively identifying parameters from different characteristics based on a powerful database matching mechanism and performing advanced processing and analysis on the signals.

Once an anomaly is detected, timely warnings and defensive measures are taken. The intelligent battery cell technology acts as a guardian of safety and will open a new track for battery safety in the energy storage industry.

【02 1.5 Cells Per Second】The 60GWh Super Energy Storage Factory Facilitates Mass Production

To support the mass production of Mr. Big's large battery cells, EVE Energy's 60GWh Super Energy Storage Factory officially commenced operations on December 10th. EVE Energy has established a virtual factory leveraging digital twin technology, creating a super intelligent factory that integrates automation, digitization, and low-carbon processes.

In the face of mass production, the size of large batteries poses challenges to production lines and manufacturing processes, comparable to the difficulties faced during the development phase.

The 60GWh Super Energy Storage Factory at EVE Energy employs over 80 advanced industry technologies, featuring automated production across the entire process. The company holds 140 intellectual property rights related to core equipment and products. It can be said that this production line and factory are tailor-made for Mr. Big.

One set of figures illustrates the efficiency of EVE Energy's Super Energy Storage Factory: the production line can achieve an average output of 1.5 battery cells per second from material feeding to finished batteries; it completes four entire battery packs in one minute; produces over 40 containers of 5MWh daily; and can deliver 1GWh output in just five days.

For a more intuitive concept: 1GWh of batteries, calculated at a charge and discharge cycle of 300 times a year, can satisfy the annual electricity demand of 300,000 households.

Furthermore, taking advantage of Jingmen's unique industrial environment and geographical location, the integration of upstream and downstream supply chains around the super factory has emerged, enabling wall-to-wall supply, significantly reducing logistics and warehousing costs, improving collaboration efficiency, and forming advantages in industrial agglomeration development, thus ensuring delivery capabilities.

In terms of quality management, the product defect rate has reached the PPB (Parts Per Billion) level. By constructing an extreme manufacturing standard system and defining ten core indicators for globally leading battery cell manufacturing, EVE Energy adheres to an extremely rigorous management philosophy focused on eliminating dust. The factory management spans from macro-level cleanliness to micro-level 0.5μm dust CLASS 5 control, ensuring quality through competency. Simultaneously, an image database of various control points has been established, along with the introduction of equipment health models, BP neural networks, knowledge graphs, and AI autonomous tuning to achieve digital closed-loop quality management. Each product is also equipped with a "data package" and a "battery passport" for one-click full lifecycle traceability.

Additionally, this factory is currently the largest single energy storage factory in the industry, with a single line capacity exceeding 15GWh (while the highest capacity for current Japanese and Korean battery companies is only 3-4GWh).

With the commissioning of the energy storage super factory and the mass production of Mr. Big, EVE Energy's global capacity construction process has been accelerated, ensuring sufficient capacity supply to meet customer and market demands.

As the first company in the industry to achieve mass production of 600Ah+ large capacity battery cells, EVE Energy's forward-looking layout has begun to see practical applications. In this challenging and opportunity-filled arena of energy storage, we look forward to EVE Energy contributing significantly to the global energy transition and sustainable development.

