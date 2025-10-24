The Hong Kong International Optical Fair opens in early November

The 33rd Hong Kong International Optical Fair will showcase over 660 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions. Highlights will include the debut of the ASEAN Pavilion and Zhejiang Pavilion. For the first time, exhibitors from Indonesia, Russia and Vietnam will further expand the Fair’s international network The Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium will gather experts from Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom to share the latest developments in senior vision care The 25 th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition — themed “Blending Tradition and Technology” — will display winning and shortlisted entries onsite

HONG KONG - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2025 – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-‑organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association, the 33rd Hong Kong International Optical Fair will be held from 5 to 7 November 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The fair will bring together more than 660 exhibitors from 19 countriesand regions, and present a one-stop showcase of innovative and high-tech eyewear designs and products.

Jenny Koo, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "This year’s Hong Kong International Optical Fair, themed ‘Bright Eyes • New Horizons’, showcases a wide array of products encompassing smart technology, healthcare, senior-oriented designs and sustainable elements. It demonstrates breakthroughs in function and aesthetics, reflecting global eyewear market trends and reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as an international trading hub.”

Industry development drives new opportunities

Hong Kong’s total exports of spectacles, lenses and frames reached HK$13.7 billion in the first eight months of 2025. The European Union, the United States, and Chinese Mainland are Hong Kong’s top three export markets respectively, with exports to the mainland surging 23% year-on-year. Despite intense global competition, Hong Kong’s eyewear industry continues to maintain its strengths in design, technology and quality.

This year’s fair brings together exhibitors from around the world, including first-time participants from Indonesia, Russia and Vietnam, alongside representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States across Europe and the Americas; and Japan, Korea, Singapore and Thailand within Asia. The fair will also feature exhibitors from Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao. Ten group pavilions — including the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA),Chinese Mainland (with delegations from Danyang, Zhejiang and Yingtan), Taiwan, Japan and Korea, as well as “Visionaries of Style” showcasing creative and trendy designs — will showcase international brands and leading local enterprises to demonstrate optical fashions and manufacturing innovation.

The ASEAN Pavilion will make its debut this year, with an Indonesian exhibitor presenting Halal-certified eyewear products, demonstrating the industry’s awareness of cultural sensitivity and market diversity. The signature “Brand Name Gallery” will feature over 200 international brands which encompass designer eyewear, trendsetting collections and high-technology eyewear and provide buyers with a one-stop sourcing platform.

Events to showcase industry expertise and creativity

A series of seminars, eyewear parades and other events will highlight the creative thinking and technological achievements of the optical industry. The 23 rd Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium — themed “Age Well, See Well: Redefining Eye Care for the Golden Age” organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by The Hong Kong Optometric Association and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University will be held on 6 November. Sessions will focus on vision care for the ageing community and feature six experts and academics from Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. They will share insights on topics such as age-related visual challenges, diabetic retinopathy, and optometric care for patients with cognitive impairment, and provide attendees with international perspectives and the latest clinical research trends. The symposium is accredited by the Optometrists Board of Hong Kong, and participants attending the full-day conference may be eligible for up to six Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours.

The 25 th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition, co-organised by HKTDC and the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association, will present the theme “Blending Tradition and Technology”. It is aimed at fostering local design and manufacturing innovation and will include an Open Group as well as a Student Group. The award presentation will be held on 5 November, and shortlisted entries will be exhibited onsite at Brand Name Gallery (BNG) Rendezvous, Grand Hall during the fair, giving visitors an opportunity to appreciate the creativity and flair of Hong Kong eyewear design.

The fair will continue to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model which seamlessly integrates online and offline elements to extend business opportunities. Exhibitors and buyers can connect and arrange meetings through the Click2Match online smart business-matching platform until 14 November. During the physical event, buyers can also use the Scan2Match function on the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors’ QR codes to bookmark favourite suppliers, access product details and interactive floor plans, and make product enquiries—enabling engagement with exhibitors before and after the fair to continue their sourcing journey.

【Featured Products】

As global markets evolve and technology advances, eyewear design moves towards premium quality, multifunctionality and personalisation. This year’s exhibitors will showcase a wealth of innovative products that integrate scientific research, design excellence and sustainability concepts, reflecting four key market trends: smart technology, eye health, functionality & design, and sustainability. These innovative offerings illustrate how the optical industry harnesses creativity to meet the needs of a new era. Selected featured products include:

Smart Technology:

LAWK One & LAWK VIEW

Combining AR Visualisation with Optical Waveguide display, 4K Ultra HD recording, AI real time translation and smart voice assistant functions, this smart eyewear opens up new possibilities for everyday life, travel and professional applications.

Hangzhou Lawaken Artificial Intelligence

Technology Co., Ltd.

Product Zone: Smart Eyewear

Booth: 1D-F06

Eye Health:

OOley O-Goggle

Invented by three PhD doctors at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, this innovative eyecare solution delivers direct eyeball “massage” to help relieve glaucoma and dry eye symptoms. The product has won the James Dyson Award and the Silver Diploma at the International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva.

OOley Care Co. Ltd.

Product Zone: Innovation Hub

Booth: GH-D21

O4i Glasses

Crafted with a Hong Kong-patented graphene alloy eyewear frame and its exclusive manufacturing process, this eyewear seamlessly blends sleek style with practical functionality. It not only elevates your look but also works to boost blood circulation and ease dry eye discomfort, perfectly merging functional performance with lifestyle aesthetics.

Grand Maple Optical Limited

Product Zone: Brand Name Gallery

Booth: GH-B07

Functionality & Design:

One Frame, Many Lenses

This eyewear allows wearers to instantly switch between reading, distance or sunglasses lenses. Made from ultralight Beta Titanium with a simple snap-on rim design. Designed for presbyopia and the silver market, it offers a stylish and practical wearing experience.

Sasamata Co Ltd

Product Zone: Japan Pavilion

Booth: GH-C11

NIRTECH® Sunglasses with cooling functions

Equipped with NIRTECH® lens technology, it effectively blocks Near Infrared Radiation (NIR) to reduce eye heat and fatigue, keeping the eyes cool and comfortable under strong sunlight, making it an ideal choice for outdoor and sports activities.

Greatland Enterprise Co Ltd

Product Zone: Taiwan Pavilion

Booth: 1C-F09

Sustainability:

JLX STUDIO MADE 3D Printed Eyewear

Founded by a Hong Kong eyewear designer, JLX STUDIO MADE focuses on 3D‑printed eyewear. The brand blends traditional craftsmanship with digital technology, using eco‑friendly 3D-printing to reduce production waste and showcase a sustainable, customized vision for the future of eyewear.

Wenzhou Lynns Design Co. Limited

Product Zone: Designer Cafe

Booth: GH-C25

Websites:

The Hong Kong International Optical Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/en

Event details of the Hong Kong International Optical Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/en/intelligence-hub

The 23 rd Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/en/the-23rd-hong-kong-international-optometric-symposium

The HKTDC’s Media Room:http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

Fair Details

Date: 5 – 7 November 2025 (Wednesday to Friday)

Time: (5 to 6 November) 9:30am – 6:30pm

(7 November) 9:30am – 5:00pm

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Admission: For trade visitors aged 18 or above only.

Onsite Registration Fee: HK$100 per person (free for e-Badge registration and pre-registered buyers)

Click2Match – Smart Business Matching Platform

Date: 29 October – 14 November

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn

