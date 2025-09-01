THEON resolves on share buyback

PRESS RELEASE

01 September 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) will begin a buyback of ordinary shares for the purpose of fulfilling obligations under a planned long-term employee incentive plan to be put in place by the company. The initiation of the program follows the shareholders’ approval at the General Meeting of THEON held on 5th of June 2025, resolving on the buyback of up to 1,400,000 ordinary shares until the 5th of June 2026. THEON further decided on the implementation of a share liquidity plan.

Venetus Limited, majority shareholder in THEON, has obtained from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission an exemption from launching a mandatory takeover bid as a result of the passive increase of its voting rights in THEON which may occur as a result of the buyback.

In the future, in connection with the planned long-term employee incentive plan, Theon aims to implement a buyback program using the ‘safe harbour’ exemption for buyback programs in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).

The information regarding ongoing share repurchases will be made available on the Company’s website, at the following link: https://investors.theon.com/shareholder- information/managers-transactions/default.aspx.

