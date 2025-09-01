circle x black
THEON resolves on share buyback

01 settembre 2025 | 10.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

01 September 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) will begin a buyback of ordinary shares for the purpose of fulfilling obligations under a planned long-term employee incentive plan to be put in place by the company. The initiation of the program follows the shareholders’ approval at the General Meeting of THEON held on 5th of June 2025, resolving on the buyback of up to 1,400,000 ordinary shares until the 5th of June 2026. THEON further decided on the implementation of a share liquidity plan.

Venetus Limited, majority shareholder in THEON, has obtained from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission an exemption from launching a mandatory takeover bid as a result of the passive increase of its voting rights in THEON which may occur as a result of the buyback.

In the future, in connection with the planned long-term employee incentive plan, Theon aims to implement a buyback program using the ‘safe harbour’ exemption for buyback programs in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).

The information regarding ongoing share repurchases will be made available on the Company’s website, at the following link: https://investors.theon.com/shareholder- information/managers-transactions/default.aspx.

For further information, please contact:

Investor RelationsNikos MalesiotisE-Mail: ir@theon.comTel: +30 210 6772290

Media ContactElli MichouE-Mail: press@theon.com Tel: +30 210 6728610

AboutTHEONGROUPTHEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

Attachment

