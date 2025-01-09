TOPDON Releases Professional-Grade Thermal Monocular with Higher Resolution, Increased Laser Range and Silent Operation

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, announced today the TS005, the company's newest professional-grade Thermal Monocular. Designed for professional use under covert situations, the TS005 offers the latest heat detection technology and is ideal for law enforcement officers and first responders, game wardens and outdoor professionals.

"Our TS005 takes the advanced features of the TS004 to the next level," said Mike Zhou, CEO of TOPDON. "With extended range, enhanced nighttime performance, and silent operation, it's built for professionals who demand precision and discretion. We've also eliminated all sound and light notifications on the TS005 for covert operations when safety and security are paramount to the user."

The TS005 pushes the limits of thermal detection to greater distance with its fully adjustable 35mm lens. Ideal for nighttime viewing, it identifies heat variations up to a staggering 1400 yards. The built-in laser finder adds additional accuracy by allowing the user to spot and measure targets up to 650 yards even in challenging conditions like fog, rain and snow. The TS005's 8x digital zoom further ensures capturing every detail during long-range observation with its 10.4° * 7.9° field of view.

"The TS005 delivers cutting-edge performance for critical tasks, excelling in nighttime and harsh weather conditions," said Mike. "Its superior nighttime and all-weather performance make it indispensable for outdoor professionals. For instance, game wardens can utilize it to combat illegal poaching, while the 50Hz frame rate ensures smooth tracking of moving targets in any scenario."

TOPDON's TS005 includes five color palettes (Red-Hot, Iron, Rainbow, White-Hot and Black-Hot) allowing detection of objects in the darkest conditions across complex terrains. The exterior is made of a robust aluminum alloy housing that resists shocks, drops, and corrosion, while its matte black anodized finish ensures long-lasting durability.

For more features and information visit https://www.topdon.com/products/TS005.

About TOPDON

Founded in 2017 TOPDON is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software Copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.com.

