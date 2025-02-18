TUMI CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH CAMPAIGN, "MADE FOR YOU SINCE 1975"

With the customer as their muse, the brand showcases their icons and looks to the future

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI launches its milestone 50th anniversary campaign, "Made for You Since 1975." For half a century, TUMI has thoughtfully designed products inspired by the journeys of its customers.

The brand campaign, captured by renowned lifestyle photographer Christopher Anderson and directed by Nim Kyong Ran, explores the personal relationship between TUMI's most loved items and the people who carry them. The campaign acts as a window into our customers' lives, spotlighting the versatile features of TUMI luggage and backpacks as dynamic scenes unfold around them. Captured in the beautiful destination of Lisbon, Portugal, the film follows a cast of diverse characters with equally diverse lifestyles carrying iconic TUMI collections, including Alpha, Voyageur and 19 Degree—timeless staples that have defined the brand for years.

"For our golden anniversary, we wanted to honor the core collections that have been the cornerstone of the TUMI brand—crafted with the intent of perfecting our customers' journey," said Creative Director Victor Sanz. "This milestone celebrates the future while embracing what our customers have loved most about the brand for over 50 years: longevity, effortlessness, functionality and timeless beauty. Throughout the year, we will continue to evolve and innovate, shaping the future of travel and lifestyle design."

The film features TUMI's most iconic and bestselling products: the Alpha International Dual Access Carry-On and the Voyageur Celina Backpack, embodying TUMI's signature blend of functionality, durability and sophisticated design. The Alpha International Dual Access Carry-On offers innovative organization and easy accessibility, making it ideal for frequent travelers, while the Voyageur Celina Backpack combines elevated aesthetics with practicality, perfect for everyday use or as a stylish travel companion.

For 50 years, TUMI has been crafting world-class lifestyle and travel products designed to elevate journeys for travelers everywhere. Today, with over 300 retail stores in major cities and travel hubs worldwide, TUMI continues to expand its reach, delivering premium products to an ever-growing community of movers and makers.

"For 50 Years TUMI has been focused on our customer and delivering products that make a difference and enhance their travel experience," said TUMI President Andrew Dawson. ´Whether a day trip to the city or a flight around the world, we aim to perfect every journey. Our strength is our people; we are entrepreneurial and passionate about what we do. We are constantly working to innovate—from technical materials to functional details—always with our customer in mind. This milestone celebrates our accomplishments, but also sets the stage for the continued evolution of the brand for the next 50 years and beyond."

TUMI will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout the year with exciting new products and campaigns featuring a cast of Global Ambassadors and friends of the brand.

About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2025 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media ContactsTUMI Jerad HulseJerad.hulse@tumi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423872/TUMI_BLACK_Logo.jpg