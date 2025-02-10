UBTECH Showcases its Latest Humanoid Robots and Solutions at LEAP 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a world-leading humanoid robot enterprise, UBTECH has announced its participation at LEAP 2025 in Saudi Arabia. At this event, UBTECH will showcase the Humanoid Robot Industrial Application Solution with Walker S Series, Panda Robot Youyou, self-developed advanced humanoid robot Una, as well as a comprehensive AI Education solutions for K-12 school, vocational and higher education.

Multi-task Humanoid Robot Industrial Application Solution Debuts in the Middle East

Humanoid Robot Industrial Application Solution is the first general-purpose humanoid robot solution for multi-task industrial scenarios in the world. The solution integrates UBTECH's latest achievements of embodied intelligence technology, enabling humanoid robots to complete a variety of industrial tasks. The solution has already been applied in BYD factories.

At the event, two units of Walker S1, the industrial humanoid robot of UBTECH, demonstrate multi-task such as parcel handling and SPS sorting in the Middle East for the first time.

In the parcel handling task, Walker S1 utilizes semantic VSLAM technology and full-body motion control to carry boxes weighing up to 15 kilograms with its dual arms. For the SPS sorting task, Walker S1 features self-developed humanoid dexterous hands that can precisely monitor gripping force and sort objects with high accuracy.

From 2024, UBTECH has cooperated with multiple enterprises, including Audi FAW, BYD, Geely Auto, Foxconn, SF Express, FAW-Volkswagen Qingdao Branch, BAIC BJEV, and Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor, to jointly create demonstrative applications for humanoid robots. To date, UBTECH is the only humanoid robot company that has announced multiple co-operations with vehicle companies in the world, and our humanoid robot Walker S series have entered most of the production line of vehicle companies to complete different tasks. In addition, UBTECH Walker S series has already received over 500 intent orders from electric vehicle manufacturers.

Apart from Walker S Series, UBTECH Panda Robot Youyou, who served as the peace and friendship ambassador for the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, demonstrates the functions of serving drinks, and interacting with audiences in a household setting.

Una, a highly advanced humanoid robot that independently developed by UBTECH, is demonstrated at LEAP 2025 for the first time. It has a human-like soft and warm exterior, and understands natural language. Una can provide variety of services including emotional companionship, entertainment interaction and reception, bringing people a personalized and warm interactive experience.

To date, UBTECH has pioneered the deployment of humanoid robots globally, focusing on three scenarios, which are industrial manufacturing, commercial services, and household companionship. The deployment starts from industrial manufacturing. As the cost of humanoid robots decreases and AGI develops in the future, humanoid robots will gradually enter commercial scenarios and every home.

The fast progress comes with UBTECH's continuous development in core technologies of humanoid robots. By June 2024, UBTECH holds more than 2,450 robotic and AI-related patents, including more than 450 international patents and with nearly 60% being invention patents. The company is also verifying the effectiveness of DeepSeek in humanoid robot application scenarios.

UBTECH Brings a Comprehensive AI Education Solution to LEAP 2025

UBTECH is showcasing its comprehensive AI Education solution for K-12 schools, vocational training, and higher education at the event.

For K-12 education, UBTECH offers a holistic solution that integrates a curriculum, hardware, software, training, competitions, assessments, and a teaching management platform. Embracing the vision of integrating cutting-edge technology into classrooms, UBTECH has introduced the Yanshee series (desktop humanoid robots), UGOT series (multi-mimetic robots), uKit series (creative building block robots), and an AIGC-based Learning Platform.

These tools provide students with opportunities to explore artificial intelligence, robotics, self-driving technology, and IoT technology. This fosters key skills such as programming, innovation, computational thinking, and technological literacy, preparing them for the future of technology.

For vocational and higher education, UBTECH offers the solution with Walker S1 and intelligent service robot, proposed three artificial intelligence and robotics education scenarios: research scenario, teaching scenario, and industrial training scenario. The higher education solution will help to train students' research, application development and operation skills of AI & robotics, fostering national industrial talents.

UBTECH provides the Robotics competition solution RoboG (Robo Genius). After several years of development, RoboG competition has become an international platform used by youths globally.

UBTECH has a long-lasting connection with the Middle East. Apart from the service of panda robot Youyou in Dubai Expo, two Walker X have also been exported to NEOM. UBTECH's commercial service robot, Cruzr, had also participated at Riyadh Season, the largest cultural festival in Saudi Arabia, providing guidance and explanation services to tourists worldwide.

Dedicated to the mission of 'bringing intelligent robots into every household, and making everyday life more convenient and intelligent', UBTECH has developed a full stack of humanoid robotic technologies independently since 2012. With an unwavering commitment to innovations and technology, UBTECH aims to bring humanoid robots to every home and industry, marching towards a society where human and robots co-exist.

For inquiries, please contact ubtech.edu@ubtrobot.com and sales@ubtrobot.com.

