SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacsora, a home cleaning brand, today announced the launch of the VS20 Ultra cordless vacuum and mop in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Available through Amazon in all four markets, the VS20 Ultra picks up dry debris and mops sealed hard floors in a single pass.

Dinner is over, but there are crumbs under the table and marks around the chairs. For households with hard floors and rugs, that can mean reaching for a vacuum, then coming back with a mop. With the VS20 Ultra, users can take care of both on sealed hard floors, then remove the water tank to vacuum rugs.

"A quick cleanup shouldn't turn into a second chore," said Vacsora's CEO. "We designed the VS20 Ultra for moments like the end of dinner, when you just want to clear the crumbs, wipe the floor and get on with your evening."

According to Eurostat, 12.8% of people aged 16 to 74 in the EU used connected home appliances in 2024, a category that includes robot vacuums. Within the broader home cleaning market, Vacsora is focusing on the jobs people often do by hand, from tidying up after meals to reaching dust under furniture.

A folding tube lets the floor head reach beneath sofas and beds, while dual green LEDs make fine dust easier to see on hard floors. A V-shaped brush roll helps reduce hair wrap when picking up pet hair. The removable battery provides up to 80 minutes of runtime per charge, depending on the suction mode and attachment used.

Availability

Amazon Germany • Amazon France • Amazon Italy • Amazon Spain

About Vacsora

Vacsora develops cordless products that make everyday home cleaning easier. Its brand motto, "A Smarter Clean. An Easier Life.", reflects a focus on practical designs that simplify routine chores. Learn more on the official Vacsora website.

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