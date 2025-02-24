Vantage Foundation Brings Hope and Support to Patients at National Burn Hospital, Hanoi

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation proudly announces its partnership with National Burn Hospital Le Huu Trac in Hanoi, a leading medical facility specialising in burn treatments & rehabilitation to provide support and financial assistance to patients of all ages undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries.

With the increase in mass burn injuries within the country, National Burn Hospital Le Huu Trac plays a critical role in providing urgent care, rehabilitation, and ongoing medical support to patients in need. Many of these individuals face long recovery periods, with their families struggling to manage both medical expenses and emotional challenges.

Recognising this, Vantage Foundation stepped in to offer financial support, particularly to those in critical conditions. Beyond financial aid, Vantage Foundation's team took the time to personally engage with patients, offering words of encouragement and emotional support. The visit reinforced the foundation's commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals across different age groups, ensuring that those facing hardship receive both material and moral support.

Reflecting on the experience, Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation, shared: "Meeting these patients and witnessing their resilience was incredibly moving. At Vantage Foundation, we believe in making a tangible difference in the communities we serve, and we hope our small gesture provides some comfort and relief to those undergoing treatment."

Ms. Duong, Head of the Hospital's Administration Department, who led the visit, expressed her appreciation: "Many of our patients face severe conditions and financial hardship, especially those from ethnic communities. Support from benefactors like Vantage Foundation is vital in helping them overcome these challenges. On behalf of the hospital, I sincerely thank Vantage for their generosity and hope for continued support for those in need."

This initiative is part of Vantage Foundation's broader commitment to community outreach, focusing on healthcare, education, and social welfare. By working closely with hospitals, NGOs, and local communities, the foundation continues to create positive and lasting change for those in need.

To learn more about National Burn Hospital Le Huu Trac and how you can support pediatric burn patients, visit https://vienbongquocgia.vn/general-introduction.

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organizations worldwide, including SOS Children's Villages Philippines, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

