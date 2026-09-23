Vault CRM Extends Market Leadershipas Another Top 20 Biopharma Chooses Veeva

With 190 live customers and 14 top 20 biopharma commitments, Vault CRM is the fastest path to AI

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a new top 20 biopharma commitment, adding to recent selections by Amgen, Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, and Regeneron. With more than 190 live customers and global commitments from 14 of the top 20 biopharmas, Vault CRM is the next generation of CRM, delivering new agentic and core capabilities to increase field productivity and effectiveness.

As a foundation for agentic commercial, Vault CRM is helping to transform how the industry engages healthcare professionals (HCPs). With breakthrough innovations like the Agentic Call Report generating Commercial Evidence, commercial teams gain deeper insights to shape targeted strategies, identify treatment barriers, and optimize customer engagement.

"We're excited to work with customers as Vault CRM drives the shift to agentic commercial," said Arno Sosna, president, CRM Suite at Veeva. "Together, we're establishing a fundamentally new way of working that helps bring medicines to patients faster and more efficiently with the next generation of CRM."

Vault CRM is part of the Veeva Vault CRM Suite, which connects sales, marketing, and medical for more effective, customer-centric, and compliant engagement across channels.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact: Maria ScurryVeeva Systemsmaria.scurry@veeva.com Meera Lakhani-PatelVeeva Systemsmeera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

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