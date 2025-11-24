Veeva Announces Expanded Partnership with Roche

Veeva to deliver next generation customer engagement with agentic AI for Roche

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Roche Pharmaceuticals has chosen to extend its partnership with Veeva Systems by adopting Veeva Vault CRM.

"Roche and Veeva have partnered for many years," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "We are honored to extend our partnership to Vault CRM and bring the next generation of AI-enabled CRM to the global Roche Pharma field teams."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Veeva by implementing Vault CRM across our global Pharma organization," said Wafaa Mamilli, Roche's chief digital and technology officer. "With data and AI at its core, Vault CRM will help us create more personalized interactions, giving our teams the insights to better support healthcare professionals and the patients they serve."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provides the foundation for commercial execution. Veeva AI is agentic AI in the Vault platform and deep, industry-specific AI agents in all Veeva applications. Veeva AI Agents for Vault CRM – Free Text Agent, Voice Agent, Pre-call Agent, and Media Agent – are planned for availability in December 2025.

