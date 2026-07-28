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Velo and McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team Release Behind-the-Scenes Imagery of Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri from latest shoot

28 luglio 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have teamed up for a launch film, calling on fans to think bigger, dream louder, and get their boldest ideas on the grid.

Adult Velo & motorsport fans are invited to share their most creative and original fan dreams, for the opportunity to see them brought to life later in the season as fan-inspired unforgettable experiences*. Fans can share their dream experiences by commenting on the launch film post on Velo's Instagram.

The competition marks the return of the Live Your Fandom campaign, where for a second year, Velo - the leading nicotine pouch brand in Europe** made for true originals - has joined forces with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team to bring more moments of originality to motorsport fans.

+18 Only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.*Ts&Cs apply - available on Velo's Instagram.** Based on Velo estimated volume share in measured retail in the following key nicotine pouch markets in Europe: Sweden, Denmark, UK, Poland and Switzerland, calculated for the year 2025.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/velo-and-mclaren-mastercard-formula-1-team-release-behind-the-scenes-imagery-of-lando-norris--oscar-piastri-from-latest-shoot-302834187.html

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