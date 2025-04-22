Venus Medtech Reports 2024 Annual Results: Profitability Surges with Robust Global Expansion and Innovations

HONG KONG, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus MedTech (Hangzhou) Inc. (Stock Code: 2500.HK, hereinafter referred to as "Venus Medtech" or the "Company"), a global leader in structural heart therapies, has announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 ("the Year"), demonstrating significant improvements in profitability and operational discipline despite market challenges.

Key Financial Highlights

Facing a challenging landscape, Venus Medtech reinforced its leadership in China's valvular therapy sector while achieving significant progress in operational efficiency and commercial profitability, mainly reflected in：

Cost Optimization

Profitability Focus

Global Expansion and Maintain Domestic Leadership

In domestic markets, Venus MedTech focused on distributor channel development and penetrated tier-2 and tier-3 hospitals, securing its 1st position as China's leading transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) provider.

Internationally, sales contributed 17.52% of total revenue (up from 14.79% in 2023). Growth was driven by Europe (+10.1%), Asia-Pacific (+16.6%), and Latin America (+38.6%). Venus Medtech expanded into 13 new countries, bringing its total global footprint to nearly 70 markets.

Key milestones included:

Innovation-Driven Pipeline Optimization for Sustainable Growth

Venus Medtech remains committed to innovation, advancing its "Four-Valve Strategy" for structural heart disease solutions. Key 2024 developments included:

Aortic Valve

Pulmonary Valve

Mitral/Tricuspid Valve

Cardiovalve's trial in the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation enrolled nearly 120 patients across 30+ renowned cardiovascular centers in Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Canada.

The Company also strengthened its intellectual property portfolio, holding 886 patents and applications (473 granted), including 402 filings in China (275 granted) and 460 overseas (435 granted).

Robust Clinical Evidence Demonstrates Long-Term Efficacy

Adhering to the principles of evidence-based medicine, Venus Medtech has consistently conducted long-term follow-up studies for its registered clinical trials, generating outstanding data that validates the full spectrum of clinical benefits across its product lines. Key findings reported in the year include:

Cardiovalve TARGET CE Pivotal Study (Europe)

VenusP-Valve (5-year CE follow-up data)

"2024 was a transformative year for Venus Medtech," said Lim Hou-Sen, CEO of Venus Medtech. "By prioritizing profitability, operational excellence, and global expansion, we have positioned the Company for sustainable growth. Moving forward, we will continue to innovate, optimize our commercial strategy, and deliver long-term value to patients and shareholders."

About the company

Venus Medtech (2500.HK) was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. It is an innovation-driven medical device company specializing in structural heart disease. The company's product portfolio covers aortic, pulmonary, mitral, and tricuspid valve diseases, as well as surgical support products, forming a comprehensive pipeline. With global R&D centers in China, the United States, and Israel, Venus Medtech has established a worldwide network for research, production, marketing, and service. The company is committed to providing effective treatment solutions for life-threatening diseases.

