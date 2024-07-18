Cerca nel sito
 
VyOS Networks Recognized as a Challenger and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOM Radar for Network Operating Systems

18 luglio 2024 | 11.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

POWAY, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rapidly evolving landscape of network operating systems (NOS), VyOS stands out as a Challenger and Outperformer, according to the latest GigaOm Radar reports. Our unique position across different market segments - including CSPs, MSPs, MNOs, NSPs, large enterprises, and SMBs - underlines our commitment to providing versatile and powerful networking solutions.

VyOS has been recognized for its unparalleled versatility, offering tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of each market segment. Whether it's managing complex networks for large enterprises or providing cost-efficient solutions for SMBs, VyOS delivers superior performance and reliability.

Our innovative approach is driven by a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the network operating system domain. By focusing on customer needs, VyOS has developed a NOS that not only addresses today's demands but is also future-proof, ready to evolve with the market.

"A key factor in our success," says Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks, "is our commitment to open standards and disaggregation. This approach ensures that our customers benefit from a flexible, scalable, and interoperable network, avoiding vendor lock-in and enabling a best-of-breed technology stack."

For more detailed insights, we encourage you to explore the reports to understand how VyOS can enhance your network with cutting-edge technology and innovation. To obtain your copy, please visit: https://vyos.io/gigaom 

Media contacts:Name: Yuriy Andamasovemail: yuriy@vyos.ioyago.blanquet@vyos.io Phone: +16194320570

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447612/VyOS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vyos-networks-recognized-as-a-challenger-and-outperformer-in-the-2024-gigaom-radar-for-network-operating-systems-302182094.html

in Evidenza